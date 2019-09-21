On Kareena Kapoor's Birthday, Take a Look at Times When the Actress Became a Trendsetter

Kareena Kapoor Khan is not just a fabulous actor but a fashionista who has taken the industry by storm with her vouge style statements and sartorial choices. Born on September 21, 1980, the 39 years old actress started off as a shy newcomer in Refugee and since then has come a long way becoming one of the most talked-about celebs of the tinsel town.

However, it was not just the acting skills that made ‘Poo’ everyone’s favourite. Kareena keeps setting in trends for others.

On her 39th birthday, here is a look at all the times when she became a trendsetter.

Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: Even Sara Ali Khan couldn’t stop talking about Kareena’s role as Poo in the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The actress’ wardrobe from the movie created a trend in the market.

Zero Figure for Tashan: Kareena lost quite a lot of weight for her song ‘Chhaliya Chhaliya’ in the movie Tashan. While losing weight was no big deal till then, Kareena made achieving size zero a fad, widely followed by many in years to come.

Geet from Jab We Met: ‘Main Apni Favourite Hoon’ became a signature dialogue for many, all thanks to Kareena’s role as Geet in the Imtiaz Ali directorial. The actress made us fall in love with catching trains at last moments, chattering non-stop, wearing tops with patialas, and of course, getting over a break-up by flushing out ex-boyfriend's picture.

Working post-marriage: Before Kareena, most of her co-actress have stopped working after getting married or limited appearances. However, this was not true with Kareena, who absolutely love to work. The actress was back to work with movies like Satyagraha, Ki and Ka, Udta Punjab, and has garnered appreciation.

Perception about motherhood: Kareena Kapoor Khan has been quite vocal about her thoughts on motherhood. The actress has never shied away from being on cameras and did not take a break even after giving birth to Taimur. In fact, she balanced perfectly between work and family, giving a befitting reply to her haters.

