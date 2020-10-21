On Kim Kardashian's Birthday, Her 5 Priceless Moments With Family

American reality TV personality Kim Kardashian turns 40 today. Her earliest fame came as a friend as well as a stylist of Paris Hilton. Kim's popularity followed with her show Kim Kardashian, Superstar with former partner Ray J. In 2007, Kim Kardashian and her family began to feature in the E! reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Kim has an elder sister, Kourtney, and Khloé is her younger sister. She also has a younger brother, Rob.

From her mother Kris’ second marriage to Bruce Jenner (now known as Caitlyn), Kim has half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Kim enjoys a huge social media presence, which includes millions of followers on both Twitter and Instagram. She has lately focused on her own businesses and has also become politically active as well. Kim is married to rapper Kanye West. The couple wedded in 2014 and have four children together. Kim and Kanye are parents to North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

On the occasion of Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday, let’s have a look at some special moments on social media featuring Kim and her family:

Five shades of grey

A special post to mark Christmas of last year. Kim and Kanye are posing with their four kids. The West Family looks happy as they all twin adorably in grey and white. Kim captioned the post as, “The West Family Christmas Card 2019.”

Sister affair

The mandatory bathroom selfie is taken by Kim herself. Kourtney, Khloe and Kylie squeeze in the frame with Kim. The only one missing is Kendall who got a special mention from Kim in the caption. Kim wrote, “Bathroom Selfie- Sister Edition. FB to our fave restaurant celebrating sisters. Wish Kendall was w us”

Three generations

Kim to the left and Kris to the right smile with the former’s grandmother for an epic photo. Dressed in colour coordinated outfits, the three ladies also match their hair tint. Major fashion and family goals, we say!

Kardashians X Jenners

Finally, all the K-sisters come together for the ultimate sister photograph. Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie and Kendall give the camera quirky poses in funky outfits. The best part is Kim’s son, Saint being all goofy almost like a little Ham.

Breakfast with the Wests

Kim gave a rare glimpse of what Kim, Kayne and their kids look like when they are at the breakfast table together. The candid picture has little Psalm’s complete attention while his parents seem oblivious to the camera. Kim captioned, “Morning Madness.”

Here's wishing the diva a very happy birthday!