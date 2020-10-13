On Kishore Kumar's Death Anniversary, a Look at His Playlist That Makes Him Timeless

Today marks the 33rd death anniversary of Kishore Kumar, who was the undisputed king of playback singing in the Indian cinema, winning several awards. The multifaceted singer was also an actor, music director, lyricist, director, producer, and scriptwriter.

Kishore Kumar passed away in 1987 at the age of 58, leaving an unparalleled musical legacy behind. On his death anniversary, let us look at Kishore Kumar's playlist that we all need to brighten up a dull day.

Mere Sapno Ki Rani

Picturised on Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore, this song is from the 1969 super hit movie Aradhana. Showing the female protagonist on a train and the male protagonist driving on a jeep parallelly, the song went on to become a rage after it was released.

Pyar Deewana Hota Hai

Kishore Kumar’s songs picturised on Rajesh Khanna were a hit combination. In this melodious song about love from the 1971 film Kati Patang, Rajesh Khanna can be playing a piano, singing to his lady love, Asha Parekh.

O Mere Dil Ke Chain

Sung by Kishore Kumar for RD Burman’s composition, the song was from the movie Mere Jeevan Saathi, released in 1972. The song was picturised on Bollywood’s yesteryear superstar, Rajesh Khanna and Tanuja. This is one of the romantic songs by Kishore Kumar that is a must on his playlist.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas

Shot on legendary actors Rakhee and Dharmendra, the song was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore. It was from the 1973 movie Blackmail. The two protagonists are shown away from each other. Rakhee reads letter from Dharmendra. The thriller drama was yesteryear hit.

Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se

From the 1976 film Ajanabee, this Rajesh Khanna and Zeenat Aman song was shot on their characters Rohit, Rashmi and many female artists. In the song, Rohit can be seen hinting that he is in love with someone and reveals that Rashmi is his lady love at the end of the song.