On Madhuri Dixit's Birthday, Here's a Look at the Actor's Iconic Bollywood Fashion Moments

Bollywood’s dancing diva, Madhuri Dixit turned 54 today. Since her debut in acting in the 1984 movie Abodh, the actress has come a long way and has enticed her audience with her flawless performance. However, it is not just her acting or her dance that has left a mark in the Indian pop culture, Madhuri’s style evolution over the years has also influenced fashion trends. Let us take a look at some of her most memorable fashion moments over the years.

1. The song Ek Do Teen from 1988 movie Tezaab will always be associated with Madhuri and it is not just the song but the actor’s costume which she wore for the dance numberthat remains iconic. The pink off-shoulder top, and multi-coloured fringed skirt with yellow scarf all embellished with sequins is a classic Bollywood dance look. The actress also sported a thick fringe haircut for the song.

Madhuri Dixit in this rare photo from Ek Do Teen song from Tezaab, her gateway to stardom…#MadhuriDixit #Tezaab #BollywoodFlashback @MadhuriDixit pic.twitter.com/mI3XJMAskK— Movies N Memories (@BombayBasanti) February 21, 2020

Indra Kumar wants to remake Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit’s 1992 movie Beta https://t.co/xXdgdCKjmE pic.twitter.com/ZBGvHay7Nz— Times of News🐦 (@TimesofNewsHUB) February 17, 2019

The blouse that got its own poster. Madhuri Dixit in Hum Aapke Hain Kaun pic.twitter.com/zaUrky5xQI— Deepti Sharma (@cowbai) August 14, 2017

2. In 1992, Madhuri set the trend of backless blouses with her iconic orange blouse which she wore for the shooting of Dhak Dhak Karne Laga song. Just like the song, Madhuri’s costume for this music video from the film Beta remains one of the iconic Bollywood moments.3. Talking about iconic Bollywood moments, how can we forget this classic purple saree with embellished sequined embroidery that Madhuri wore in Hum Aapke Hain Koun. Starring opposite Salman Khan, Madhuri wore this costume for the song Didi Tera Devar Deewana.

4. From the movie Khalnayak, Madhuri’s red ghagra and choli also remains one of her most iconic fashion moments in Bollywood’s history.

5. Playing the role of Chandramukhi in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2002 movie Devdas, Madhuri not only impressed her audience with her performance but also with her extravagant costumes that enhanced her beauty. This custom made ghagra by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla weighed nearly ten kilos.

The traditional costume featured real mirrors embedded in the fabric with Zardozi embroidery. It took an entire team of highly skilled and talented artisans two months to make.

