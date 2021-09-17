On MF Husain's Birth Anniversary, Here are Some Famous Quotes by the Maverick Painter

Celebrated Indian painter Maqbool Fida Husain was born on September 17, 1915. A free spirited man, his opinions and some of his paintings made him a controversial painter, but that did not stop him from believing in, and enjoying the freedom in art. One of the renowned names in the modernist era, Husain was a pioneering member of the Bombay Progressive Artists’ Group. Hussain’s first directorial venture was ‘Through the Eyes of a Painter.’ The film was premiered at the Berlin Film Festival and was felicitated with the ‘Golden Bear Award’ for best short film.

From choosing to draw a Hindu goddesses to painting Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit, Husain has gained both acclaim and criticism for his work. Though highly acclaimed, his work also invoked various controversies time to time and made him live the last days away from his homeland.

So on his birth anniversary, here’s a look back at some of his famous quotes.

“Mostly people are ignorant, what is the language of painting. You know they’re ignorant. It is so difficult to make them aware, but time will teach them.”

“I only give expression to the instincts from my soul.”

“They can put me in a jungle. Still, I can create.”

“Wherever I find love, I will accept it.”

“I am like a folk painter. Paint and move ahead”

“All this talk about inspiration and moment is nonsense”

“Culturally, we (Indians) have a unique position and I don’t think one lifetime is enough to encompass it.”

“And the best way to reach the people is to paint a superstar.”

“I have not intended to denigrate or hurt the beliefs of anyone through my art.”

“I am an Indian-origin painter. I will remain so to my last breath.”

