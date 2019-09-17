Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

On MF Husain's Birth Anniversary, Here are Some of His Most Famous Quotes

MF Husain often stirred up controversies, but that did not stop the celebrated painter from believing in the freedom of art.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 17, 2019, 7:36 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
On MF Husain's Birth Anniversary, Here are Some of His Most Famous Quotes
MF Husain often stirred up controversies, but that did not stop the celebrated painter from believing in the freedom of art.
Loading...

Celebrated Indian painter Maqbool Fida Husain was born on September 17, 1915. A free spirited man, his opinions and some of his paintings made him a controversial painter, but that did not stop him from believing in, and enjoying the freedom in art.

One of the renowned names in the modernist era, Husain was a pioneering member of the Bombay Progressive Artists' Group. Hussain's first directorial venture was 'Through the Eyes of a Painter.' The film was premiered at the Berlin Film Festival and was felicitated with the 'Golden Bear Award' for best short film.

From choosing to draw a Hindu goddesses to painting Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit, Husain has gained both acclaim and criticism for his work. Though highly acclaimed, his work also invoked various controversies time to time and made him live the last days away from his homeland.

So on his birth anniversary, here's a look back at some of his famous quotes.

1) “Mostly people are ignorant, what is the language of painting. You know they’re ignorant. It is so difficult to make them aware, but time will teach them.”

2) “I only give expression to the instincts from my soul.”

3) “They can put me in a jungle. Still, I can create.”

4) “Wherever I find love, I will accept it.”

5) “I am like a folk painter. Paint and move ahead”

6) “All this talk about inspiration and moment is nonsense”

7) “Culturally, we (Indians) have a unique position and I don’t think one lifetime is enough to encompass it.”

8) “And the best way to reach the people is to paint a superstar.”

9) “I have not intended to denigrate or hurt the beliefs of anyone through my art.”

10) “I am an Indian-origin painter. I will remain so to my last breath.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram