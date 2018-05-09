GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
On Opening Night, Some Break Cannes’ Selfie Ban

Some attendees were seen taking pictures with their cellphones on their way into the festival’s opening-night premiere of Ashgar Farhadi’s “Nobody Knows.”

Associated Press

Updated:May 9, 2018, 4:40 PM IST
(Image: AP)
In its first trial, the Cannes Film Festival’s ban on selfie-taking on the red carpet was adhered to by most, but not all, at Tuesday’s opening night ceremony.

Some attendees were seen taking pictures with their cellphones on their way into the festival’s opening-night premiere of Ashgar Farhadi’s “Nobody Knows.” Festival hosts were seen admonishing some guests who had their cameras out.

The festival has warned attendees that they could be denied entry to a premiere if they take personal photos on the red carpet. No one appeared to be turned away Tuesday.

Festival Director Thierry Fremaux has called selfie-taking “grotesque” and said they interrupt the elegance of the prestigious red carpet, lined by photographers. On Tuesday, Fremaux said people come to Cannes to see films “not to be seen.”

