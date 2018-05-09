English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
On Opening Night, Some Break Cannes’ Selfie Ban
Some attendees were seen taking pictures with their cellphones on their way into the festival’s opening-night premiere of Ashgar Farhadi’s “Nobody Knows.”
(Image: AP)
In its first trial, the Cannes Film Festival’s ban on selfie-taking on the red carpet was adhered to by most, but not all, at Tuesday’s opening night ceremony.
Some attendees were seen taking pictures with their cellphones on their way into the festival’s opening-night premiere of Ashgar Farhadi’s “Nobody Knows.” Festival hosts were seen admonishing some guests who had their cameras out.
The festival has warned attendees that they could be denied entry to a premiere if they take personal photos on the red carpet. No one appeared to be turned away Tuesday.
Festival Director Thierry Fremaux has called selfie-taking “grotesque” and said they interrupt the elegance of the prestigious red carpet, lined by photographers. On Tuesday, Fremaux said people come to Cannes to see films “not to be seen.”
Also Watch
Some attendees were seen taking pictures with their cellphones on their way into the festival’s opening-night premiere of Ashgar Farhadi’s “Nobody Knows.” Festival hosts were seen admonishing some guests who had their cameras out.
The festival has warned attendees that they could be denied entry to a premiere if they take personal photos on the red carpet. No one appeared to be turned away Tuesday.
Festival Director Thierry Fremaux has called selfie-taking “grotesque” and said they interrupt the elegance of the prestigious red carpet, lined by photographers. On Tuesday, Fremaux said people come to Cannes to see films “not to be seen.”
Also Watch
-
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Nokia 6 (2018) 4GB RAM Variant Now Listed on Amazon With May 13 Availability
- Only Kohli & Bhuvi Seem Certainties Across All Formats in Team India
- Kohli Finds Support from Kirsten for Picking Surrey Over Afghan Test
- Who is Grimes? Meet The Canadian Pop Star, Gamer Who is Dating Elon Musk
- Decoding Success of Avengers: Infinity War in India and Why it Could Be a Threat to Bollywood