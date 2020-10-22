On Parineeti Chopra’s birthday, Priyanka Chopra Tweets Adorable Pic to Wish Her Cousin

It is the 32nd birthday of Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and birthday wishes are pouring in from all ends. One of the most special greetings is by her global star cousin Priyanka Chopra who took to Twitter to wish her little sister. She also shared the same message as an Instagram story, tagging Parineeti.

Priyanka shared a picture of the duo where Parineeti is wearing a beautiful red-coloured dress while the global icon is dressed in a champagne gold-coloured stylish jumpsuit. In the background is the glorious Umaid Bhawan Palace, which was the wedding venue of Priyanka and Nick Jonas.

Tweeting the picture, Priyanka called Parineeti by her pet name Tisha and wished her a happy birthday. She also said that she misses her younger cousin.

Happy Birthday TishaSending you a biiiiiig hug and 💋💋 Miss you tons ❤️@ParineetiChopra pic.twitter.com/we9TquMZgP — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) October 22, 2020

Fans have started showering the adorable post by elder sister Priyanka with love. In the comments section, they are sending birthday greetings to the Ishaqzaade actress. The picture shared by Priyanka is from the time of her wedding with American singer Nick Jonas in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Parineeti had posted a similar picture in 2018 on her Instagram. She had captioned the post, “Behnein.”

On July 18, 2019, on Priyanka’s first birthday after her wedding, Parineeti had flown all the way to Miami, USA to be with her sister. She had posted a picture with her cousin from the birthday celebration, calling her Mimi didi, which is Priyanka’s pet name. Expressing her admiration for Priyanka, Parineeti had said that there could not be another actress or sister like her.

Cousins Priyanka and Parineeti had collaborated for the 2019 Disney animated movie Frozen 2. Frozen is the story of two sisters who have a kingdom of their own and the elder one has special powers.

In the Hindi version of the film, Priyanka gave voice to the elder sister Elsa while Parineeti was the voice of the younger one, Anna. Priyanka had said that voicing Elsa was a joy and working with her ‘baby sister’ was an added bonus.