On PB Shelley's Birth Anniversary, Recalling Some of His Best Known Quotes

Poet Percy Bysshe Shelley, better known as P B Shelly, is one of the most known and celebrated poets in the English literature.

The poet was born on August 4, 1792 in United Kingdom. Surprisingly, Shelley was not known during this lifetime; however, much of the poet’s fame came to him after his death. Married to Mary Shelley, the author of Frankenstein, Shelley has inspired a lot of leaders, including Karl Marx, Leo Tolstoy, Martin Luther King Jr and Mahatma Gandhi.

On his 227th birthday anniversary, we recall some of the best known quotes by the poet and author:

-‘If winter comes, can spring be far behind?’

-‘Music, when soft voice dies, vibrates in the memory.’

-‘Death will come when thou art dead, Soon, too soon, Sleep will come when thou art fled; Of neither would I ask the boon, I ask of the beloved Night, Come soon, soon!’

-‘Belief is involuntary; nothing involuntary is meritorious or reprehensible. A man ought not to be considered worse or better for his belief.’

-‘Love is free: to promise for ever to love the same woman, is not less absurd than to promise to believe the same creed: such a vow in both cases, excludes us from all enquiry.’

-‘Until the mind can love, and admire, and trust, and hope, and endure, reasoned principles of moral conduct are seeds cast upon the highway of life which the unconscious passenger tramples into dust.’

-‘Our sweetest songs are those of saddest thought.’

-‘A poet is a nightingale who sits in darkness and sings to cheer its own solitude with sweet sounds.’

-‘The more we study, the more we discover our ignorance.’

-‘Poets and philosophers are the unacknowledged legislators of the world.’

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.