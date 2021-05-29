On This Day 68 Years Ago, Sherpa Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary Scaled Mount Everest

Sherpa Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary belonging to Nepal and New Zealand respectively had climbed the Mount Everest on May 29, 1953. The duo were the first human beings to have scaled the Everest whose height is officially recognised as 29,029 feet. In order to mark their achievement, International Everest Day is observed annually.

International Everest Day was first celebrated in 2008, the year in which Edmund passed away. The decision to mark this day was taken by Nepal. As part of the celebration of this day, a variety of memorial events and processions are organised in Kathmandu and the Everest region.

As per the records, Edmund and Tenzing were a part of the ninth British expedition to Mount Everest. The first base camp that was set up by the expedition led by John Hunt was put in South Col in March 1953.

In his autobiography, Norgay revealed that Edmund was the first one to step on the summit and he followed him. As per the book published in 1955, the duo reached the peak of the highest mountain at 11:30 am and were there for about a period of 15 minutes.

Edmund was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II and Tenzing was conferred with the prestigious George Medal for their achievement.

