Budget Highlights
On World Cancer Day Tahira Kashyap Shows How to Bear Scars Like a Braveheart
Last year, Tahira declared that she was diagnosed with pre-invasive cancer-DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in her right breast with high grade malignant cells.
Image: @tahirakashyap/Instagram
Last year, Tahira declared that she was diagnosed with pre-invasive cancer-DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in her right breast with high grade malignant cells.
Later she also posted a picture along with a photograph that has her wearing an orange t-shirt with ‘f*#k cancer’ written on it, she wrote, “That’s what you do when cancer shows up. You show it the way out! It is a tough phase to be in, but then I would have never known my own strength, which is inherent in each one of us, and which we come to know off when tested. Like I said before, let’s choose to be the heroes of our own drama of life.
“I strongly believe if an obstacle comes in your life it is for you to deal with it, overcome it, beat the shit out of it and become a better version of yourself, which could be a bit worn out but would be experienced, a bit tattered but wiser, a bit left out but more to bring forth, a bit handicapped but better equipped!”
View this post on Instagram
Hello world! That’s a new me with the old self! Was getting tired of the extensions, so this is how it is and it’s so liberating in every sense of the word, so much so that I don’t have to duck the shower while bathing or while picking up the soap! I never thought I would go bald, was stretching my time with the good ol’ cap for too long. But this feels so good❤️ #breastcancerawareness #baldisbeautiful #selflovenomatterwhat
“So now the upgraded version of myself is dealing with cancer stage 1 a, which is still a result of early detection. I’ll be going through 12 sessions of chemotherapy. 6 down, and another 6 left. Hence the cap look nowadays,” she added.
A proud survivor of breast cancer, made her ramp walk debut at the Lakme Fashion Week. Sporting a bald look and dressed in all white, Tahira walked the ramp with confidence.
Our friend and Ellipsis' braveheart director @tahira_k walked the ramp at @LakmeFashionWk yesterday.— TANUJ GARG (@tanuj_garg) February 3, 2019
Her spirit and strength have enabled her to fiercely combat the big C.
Hugely proud of her! @EllipsisEntt pic.twitter.com/o1OwvmccT9
Calling the experience beautiful, she shared several images of her ramp adventure on social media.
Tahira, who has authored a book, is all set to make her debut as a director soon. The yet-to-be-titled film will be produced by T Series' Bhushan Kumar and Ellipsis Entertainment's Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar.
Tahira, who has been a professor and a teacher, has made a short film, Toffee, before. Ayushmann and Tahira have been married for over 10 years now, and have two kids together.
View this post on Instagram
Can’t keep calm!!! Last and final chemo! Fuck yesss!! It’s been some journey. The learning has been immense, some of which, I know, I will realise with time. Thank you to each one who has been praying for me! Lots of love and prayers from my end to each one of you! My heart is bouncing with joy and gratitude🙏 #newyearhereicome #2019❤️ #breastcancerwarrior
View this post on Instagram
That’s what you do when cancer shows up. You show it the way out! It is a tough phase to be in, but then I would have never known my own strength, which is inherent in each one of us, and which we come to know off when tested. Like I said before, let’s choose to be the heroes of our own drama of life. I strongly believe if an obstacle comes in your life it is for you to deal with it, overcome it, beat the shit out of it and become a better version of yourself, which could be a bit worn out but would be experienced, a bit tattered but more wise, a bit left out but more to bring forth, a bit handicapped but better equipped! So now the upgraded version of myself is dealing with cancer stage 1 a, which is still a result of early detection. I’ll be going through 12 sessions of chemotherapy. 6 down, and another 6 left. Hence the cap look nowadays😁 This post is dedicated to my journey where half the battle is won and the other half I want to fight with each of you who is enduring it. Be resilient, be strong, we shall overcome and how! Also I have immense gratitude for people around me who have taken it in the right spirit and didn’t give up on me. Personally I owe it to my best friend @komal20to77 husband @ayushmannk parents @kashyap6480 @yajankashyap . This bit is taken for granted but when professionally you are supported and still look dependable your resilience to fight becomes stronger. For this I owe it to @atulkasbekar @tanuj.garg @findingshanti @shrutiv11 who too were shocked when they heard the news but didn’t give up and still lay bet on this bruised but not broken horse. Gratitude 🙏 #earlydetection #breastcancerawareness #fuckcancer #spreadingawareness #selflovenomatterwhat #bruisedbutnotbroken #bodhisattva #sokavictor #spreadlove #compassion
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- All-New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Tallboy is Back!
- Marvel Drops New Avengers Endgame Teaser: Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk Prepare to Beat Thanos
- Google’s Play Store Malware Problem Refuses to Go Away, 29 Photo Editing Apps Caught Red-Handed
- Captain Marvel: New Video of Brie Larson Taking Down a Skrull Atop a Train is Breaking the Internet, Watch Here
- 3rd February 2018: Ton-up Kalra and Bowlers Lead India to Fourth Under-19 World Cup
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s