»
4-min read

On World Cancer Day Tahira Kashyap Shows How to Bear Scars Like a Braveheart

Last year, Tahira declared that she was diagnosed with pre-invasive cancer-DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in her right breast with high grade malignant cells.

News18.com

Updated:February 4, 2019, 1:57 PM IST
On World Cancer Day Tahira Kashyap Shows How to Bear Scars Like a Braveheart
Image: @tahirakashyap/Instagram
Loading...
Tahira Kashyap, who is married to Ayushmann Khurrana, took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming message related to her fight against cancer as she was suffering from breast cancer stage 1.



Last year, Tahira declared that she was diagnosed with pre-invasive cancer-DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in her right breast with high grade malignant cells.

Later she also posted a picture along with a photograph that has her wearing an orange t-shirt with ‘f*#k cancer’ written on it, she wrote, “That’s what you do when cancer shows up. You show it the way out! It is a tough phase to be in, but then I would have never known my own strength, which is inherent in each one of us, and which we come to know off when tested. Like I said before, let’s choose to be the heroes of our own drama of life.

“I strongly believe if an obstacle comes in your life it is for you to deal with it, overcome it, beat the shit out of it and become a better version of yourself, which could be a bit worn out but would be experienced, a bit tattered but wiser, a bit left out but more to bring forth, a bit handicapped but better equipped!”



“So now the upgraded version of myself is dealing with cancer stage 1 a, which is still a result of early detection. I’ll be going through 12 sessions of chemotherapy. 6 down, and another 6 left. Hence the cap look nowadays,” she added.

A proud survivor of breast cancer, made her ramp walk debut at the Lakme Fashion Week. Sporting a bald look and dressed in all white, Tahira walked the ramp with confidence.




Calling the experience beautiful, she shared several images of her ramp adventure on social media.

Tahira, who has authored a book, is all set to make her debut as a director soon. The yet-to-be-titled film will be produced by T Series' Bhushan Kumar and Ellipsis Entertainment's Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar.

Tahira, who has been a professor and a teacher, has made a short film, Toffee, before. Ayushmann and Tahira have been married for over 10 years now, and have two kids together.



View this post on Instagram

That’s what you do when cancer shows up. You show it the way out! It is a tough phase to be in, but then I would have never known my own strength, which is inherent in each one of us, and which we come to know off when tested. Like I said before, let’s choose to be the heroes of our own drama of life. I strongly believe if an obstacle comes in your life it is for you to deal with it, overcome it, beat the shit out of it and become a better version of yourself, which could be a bit worn out but would be experienced, a bit tattered but more wise, a bit left out but more to bring forth, a bit handicapped but better equipped! So now the upgraded version of myself is dealing with cancer stage 1 a, which is still a result of early detection. I’ll be going through 12 sessions of chemotherapy. 6 down, and another 6 left. Hence the cap look nowadays😁 This post is dedicated to my journey where half the battle is won and the other half I want to fight with each of you who is enduring it. Be resilient, be strong, we shall overcome and how! Also I have immense gratitude for people around me who have taken it in the right spirit and didn’t give up on me. Personally I owe it to my best friend @komal20to77 husband @ayushmannk parents @kashyap6480 @yajankashyap . This bit is taken for granted but when professionally you are supported and still look dependable your resilience to fight becomes stronger. For this I owe it to @atulkasbekar @tanuj.garg @findingshanti @shrutiv11 who too were shocked when they heard the news but didn’t give up and still lay bet on this bruised but not broken horse. Gratitude 🙏 #earlydetection #breastcancerawareness #fuckcancer #spreadingawareness #selflovenomatterwhat #bruisedbutnotbroken #bodhisattva #sokavictor #spreadlove #compassion

A post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap) on



