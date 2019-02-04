On World Cancer Day Tahira Kashyap Shows How to Bear Scars Like a Braveheart

Our friend and Ellipsis' braveheart director @tahira_k walked the ramp at @LakmeFashionWk yesterday.

Her spirit and strength have enabled her to fiercely combat the big C.

Hugely proud of her! @EllipsisEntt pic.twitter.com/o1OwvmccT9 — TANUJ GARG (@tanuj_garg) February 3, 2019

Tahira Kashyap, who is married to Ayushmann Khurrana, took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming message related to her fight against cancer as she was suffering from breast cancer stage 1.Last year, Tahira declared that she was diagnosed with pre-invasive cancer-DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in her right breast with high grade malignant cells.Later she also posted a picture along with a photograph that has her wearing an orange t-shirt with 'f*#k cancer' written on it, she wrote, "That's what you do when cancer shows up. You show it the way out! It is a tough phase to be in, but then I would have never known my own strength, which is inherent in each one of us, and which we come to know off when tested. Like I said before, let's choose to be the heroes of our own drama of life."I strongly believe if an obstacle comes in your life it is for you to deal with it, overcome it, beat the shit out of it and become a better version of yourself, which could be a bit worn out but would be experienced, a bit tattered but wiser, a bit left out but more to bring forth, a bit handicapped but better equipped!""So now the upgraded version of myself is dealing with cancer stage 1 a, which is still a result of early detection. I'll be going through 12 sessions of chemotherapy. 6 down, and another 6 left. Hence the cap look nowadays," she added.A proud survivor of breast cancer, made her ramp walk debut at the Lakme Fashion Week. Sporting a bald look and dressed in all white, Tahira walked the ramp with confidence.Calling the experience beautiful, she shared several images of her ramp adventure on social media.Tahira, who has authored a book, is all set to make her debut as a director soon. The yet-to-be-titled film will be produced by T Series' Bhushan Kumar and Ellipsis Entertainment's Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar.Tahira, who has been a professor and a teacher, has made a short film, Toffee, before. Ayushmann and Tahira have been married for over 10 years now, and have two kids together.