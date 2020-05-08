Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

On World Thalassemia Day, Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan Go Upside Down to Create Awareness

Bollywood celebs are supporting the #UltaHokeThalassemiaRoke campaign by posting upside down pictures of them on Instagram.

News18.com

Updated:May 8, 2020, 7:49 PM IST
Images: Instagram

Bollywood celebrities Hrithik Roshan and Farah Khan are among those who have turned 'ulta' to create awareness about Thalassemia warriors. On World Thalassemia Day, which is May 8, Hrithik posted that he is supporting the #UltaHokeThalassemiaRoke campaign.

"Blood bags are turned 'ulta' to help Thalassemia Major patients stay alive. So, today on World Thalassemia Day, I'm going 'ulta' to support the #UltaHokeThalassemiaRoke campaign.

"Today on 8th May, World Thalassemia Day, I am taking this challenge to create awareness about Thalassemia Warriors. These Warriors are fighting a blood disorder, that if not dealt with through professional medical help, can reduce life expectancy, impact physical growth and create bone deformities. These patients need blood transfusions every 2-4 weeks to slow down the deadly effects of Thalassemia Major. You can help create awareness by posting your ‘ulta’ picture and challenging friends to do the same," he posted.

Farah Khan, Genelia D'souza were among celebs who replicated the post with upside down pictures of themselves.

View this post on Instagram

Blood bags are turned ‘ulta’ to help Thalassemia Major patients stay alive. So, today on World Thalassemia Day, I’m going 'ulta' to support the #UltaHokeThalassemiaRoke campaign Today on 8th May, World Thalassemia Day, I am taking this challenge to create awareness about Thalassemia Warriors. These Warriors are fighting a blood disorder, that if not dealt with through professional medical help, can reduce life expectancy, impact physical growth and create bone deformities. These patients need blood transfusions every 2-4 weeks to slow down the deadly effects of Thalassemia Major. You can help create awareness by posting your ‘ulta’ picture and challenging friends to do the same. Be a part of the #UltaHokeThalassemiaRoke campaign. Visit https://thewishingfactory.org/ to learn more. @thewishingfactory @kettoindia #WorldThalessimiaDay #BloodTransfusion #TogetherForEachOther

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on

View this post on Instagram

Blood bags are turned ‘ulta’ to help Thalassemia Major patients stay alive. So, today on World Thalassemia Day, I’m going 'ulta' to support the #UltaHokeThalassemiaRoke campaign Today on 8th May, World Thalassemia Day, I am taking this challenge to create awareness about Thalassemia Warriors. These Warriors are fighting a blood disorder, that if not dealt with through professional medical help, can reduce life expectancy, impact physical growth and create bone deformities. These patients need blood transfusions every 2-4 weeks to slow down the deadly effects of Thalassemia Major. You can help create awareness by posting your ‘ulta’ picture and challenging 3 friends to do the same, be part of the #UltaHokeThalassemiaRoke campaign. Visit https://thewishingfactory.org/ to learn more. @thewishingfactory @ketto #WorldThalessimiaDay #BloodTransfusion #TogetherForEachOther

A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) on

View this post on Instagram

Blood bags are turned ‘ulta’ to help Thalassemia Major patients stay alive. So, today on World Thalassemia Day, I’m going 'ulta' to support the #UltaHokeThalassemiaRoke campaign Today on 8th May, World Thalassemia Day, I am taking this challenge to create awareness about Thalassemia Warriors. These Warriors are fighting a blood disorder, that if not dealt with through professional medical help, can reduce life expectancy, impact physical growth and create bone deformities. These patients need blood transfusions every 2-4 weeks to slow down the deadly effects of Thalassemia Major. Thank you @kunalkkapoor 4 making me a part of this initiative ♥️ #UltaHokeThalassemiaRoke campaign. Visit https://thewishingfactory.org/ to learn more. @ketto #WorldThalessimiaDay #BloodTransfusion #togetherforeachother

A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder) on

The challenge was started by actor Kunal Kapoor, who invited Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and others to participate.

View this post on Instagram

Blood bags are turned ‘ulta’ to help Thalassemia Major patients stay alive. So, today on World Thalassemia Day, I’m going 'ulta' to support the #UltaHokeThalassemiaRoke campaign Today on 8th May, World Thalassemia Day, I am taking this challenge to create awareness about Thalassemia Warriors. These Warriors are fighting a blood disorder, that if not dealt with through professional medical help, can reduce life expectancy, impact physical growth and create bone deformities. These patients need blood transfusions every 2-4 weeks to slow down the deadly effects of Thalassemia Major. You can help create awareness by posting your ‘ulta’ picture and challenging friends to do the same. I invite @bachchan @hrithikroshan @farahkhankunder @riteishd to post their ‘ulta’ image, be part of the #UltaHokeThalassemiaRoke campaign. Visit https://thewishingfactory.org/ to learn more. @thewishingfactory @kettoindia #WorldThalessimiaDay #BloodTransfusion #TogetherForEachOther

A post shared by Kunal Kapoor (@kunalkkapoor) on

