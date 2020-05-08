On World Thalassemia Day, Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan Go Upside Down to Create Awareness
Bollywood celebs are supporting the #UltaHokeThalassemiaRoke campaign by posting upside down pictures of them on Instagram.
Images: Instagram
Bollywood celebrities Hrithik Roshan and Farah Khan are among those who have turned 'ulta' to create awareness about Thalassemia warriors. On World Thalassemia Day, which is May 8, Hrithik posted that he is supporting the #UltaHokeThalassemiaRoke campaign.
"Blood bags are turned 'ulta' to help Thalassemia Major patients stay alive. So, today on World Thalassemia Day, I'm going 'ulta' to support the #UltaHokeThalassemiaRoke campaign.
"Today on 8th May, World Thalassemia Day, I am taking this challenge to create awareness about Thalassemia Warriors. These Warriors are fighting a blood disorder, that if not dealt with through professional medical help, can reduce life expectancy, impact physical growth and create bone deformities. These patients need blood transfusions every 2-4 weeks to slow down the deadly effects of Thalassemia Major. You can help create awareness by posting your ‘ulta’ picture and challenging friends to do the same," he posted.
Farah Khan, Genelia D'souza were among celebs who replicated the post with upside down pictures of themselves.
View this post on Instagram
Blood bags are turned ‘ulta’ to help Thalassemia Major patients stay alive. So, today on World Thalassemia Day, I’m going 'ulta' to support the #UltaHokeThalassemiaRoke campaign Today on 8th May, World Thalassemia Day, I am taking this challenge to create awareness about Thalassemia Warriors. These Warriors are fighting a blood disorder, that if not dealt with through professional medical help, can reduce life expectancy, impact physical growth and create bone deformities. These patients need blood transfusions every 2-4 weeks to slow down the deadly effects of Thalassemia Major. You can help create awareness by posting your ‘ulta’ picture and challenging friends to do the same. Be a part of the #UltaHokeThalassemiaRoke campaign. Visit https://thewishingfactory.org/ to learn more. @thewishingfactory @kettoindia #WorldThalessimiaDay #BloodTransfusion #TogetherForEachOther
View this post on Instagram
Blood bags are turned ‘ulta’ to help Thalassemia Major patients stay alive. So, today on World Thalassemia Day, I’m going 'ulta' to support the #UltaHokeThalassemiaRoke campaign Today on 8th May, World Thalassemia Day, I am taking this challenge to create awareness about Thalassemia Warriors. These Warriors are fighting a blood disorder, that if not dealt with through professional medical help, can reduce life expectancy, impact physical growth and create bone deformities. These patients need blood transfusions every 2-4 weeks to slow down the deadly effects of Thalassemia Major. You can help create awareness by posting your ‘ulta’ picture and challenging 3 friends to do the same, be part of the #UltaHokeThalassemiaRoke campaign. Visit https://thewishingfactory.org/ to learn more. @thewishingfactory @ketto #WorldThalessimiaDay #BloodTransfusion #TogetherForEachOther
View this post on Instagram
Blood bags are turned ‘ulta’ to help Thalassemia Major patients stay alive. So, today on World Thalassemia Day, I’m going 'ulta' to support the #UltaHokeThalassemiaRoke campaign Today on 8th May, World Thalassemia Day, I am taking this challenge to create awareness about Thalassemia Warriors. These Warriors are fighting a blood disorder, that if not dealt with through professional medical help, can reduce life expectancy, impact physical growth and create bone deformities. These patients need blood transfusions every 2-4 weeks to slow down the deadly effects of Thalassemia Major. Thank you @kunalkkapoor 4 making me a part of this initiative ♥️ #UltaHokeThalassemiaRoke campaign. Visit https://thewishingfactory.org/ to learn more. @ketto #WorldThalessimiaDay #BloodTransfusion #togetherforeachother
The challenge was started by actor Kunal Kapoor, who invited Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and others to participate.
View this post on Instagram
Blood bags are turned ‘ulta’ to help Thalassemia Major patients stay alive. So, today on World Thalassemia Day, I’m going 'ulta' to support the #UltaHokeThalassemiaRoke campaign Today on 8th May, World Thalassemia Day, I am taking this challenge to create awareness about Thalassemia Warriors. These Warriors are fighting a blood disorder, that if not dealt with through professional medical help, can reduce life expectancy, impact physical growth and create bone deformities. These patients need blood transfusions every 2-4 weeks to slow down the deadly effects of Thalassemia Major. You can help create awareness by posting your ‘ulta’ picture and challenging friends to do the same. I invite @bachchan @hrithikroshan @farahkhankunder @riteishd to post their ‘ulta’ image, be part of the #UltaHokeThalassemiaRoke campaign. Visit https://thewishingfactory.org/ to learn more. @thewishingfactory @kettoindia #WorldThalessimiaDay #BloodTransfusion #TogetherForEachOther
Follow @News18Lifestyle for more
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder RWD With 324 Kmph Top Speed Unveiled, 0-100 in 3.5 Sec
- 'Prabhas 20' Director Shares Launch Ceremony Pics on Social Media
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sunny Leone, Katrina Kaif Are Most Searched Indian Stars Globally
- MDH Chacha's Parody Account Knows Why Elon Musk Gave His Son a Bizarre Name: Marijuana Masala
- Woman in Burqa Hailed as Corona Warrior for Disinfecting Temples and Gurudwaras in Delhi