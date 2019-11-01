On World Vegan Day, Things One Should Know Before Switching to Vegan Diet

Animal free diet or veganism has come a long way. To define veganism, it’s a way of living that attempts to exclude all forms of animal exploitation and cruelty, whether for food, clothing or any other purpose.

The vegan food diet omits all animal products, including dairy, eggs and meat. This kind of diet is being accepted by more people for both ethical and environmental reasons, and also to improve health.

However, before turning vegan, it is very important to do your research on it. According to a report by healthline, vegans tend to be thinner and have a lower body mass index (BMI) than non-vegans. This is a significant reason for more and more people turning vegan.

November 1 is celebrated as world vegan day. So on this occasion, let us take a look at some important points to be kept in mind before going vegan.

Take it slow

There’s no quick switch to your vegan journey. You can’t just wake up one morning, be vegan and live your ‘happily ever after’. Even if you try to do it, your body’s going to push you back because of the sudden change. So take it slow! Start adding more plant-based food to your diet and keep cutting on the meat and dairy one by one. That will help you have a smoother lifestyle change.

Get your supplements right

Now it goes without saying that cutting on all sorts of animal-based products takes away a lot of essential nutrients from you. Say, the calcium in milk, protein in meat or iron in beef, all of it needs a healthy alternative. If you are planning to go vegan, switch to supplements that won’t let you be deficient of these vital nutrients. Kale, almonds and figs can be your go-to food items to enrich your body with calcium. Leafy green vegetables help you get your vitamin D. Keep a check on your nutrient intake and you’ll do just fine.

Be careful with soy

It has been a topic of discussion ever since if soy is harmful for health. Many pieces of research show the soy affects heart health and might even lead to cancer. However, it’s an important source of protein and people find it important to incorporate it in their diets. Either consult a nutritionist before you start with your soy diet or avoid taking too much of it.

Get used to reading food labels

If you are certain to go vegan, you might as well develop the habit of reading the food labels thoroughly. These labels give the nutrient breakdown quite clearly. You should know every vegan food is not healthy. Also, some food brands may state themselves as vegan-friendly, while still having ingredients which indirectly come from animals. For instance, food colouring comes from drying out dead bodies of beetles. Don’t lose your calm! Just make it a point to get to the basics of the food items you’re consuming and you’re good to go.

Place no bar

It’s a common belief that people with a vegan diet restrict themselves to eating at home only and that it’s hard to sustain the diet if you’re going to go eat outside. However, there’s no such restriction. You can go to places and specify your diet restrictions. Also, with vegan attracting too much of the lime light, it’s obvious to have a lot of restaurants offering special vegan food. Research, go binge and celebrate your veganism.

