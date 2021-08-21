Onam 2021: Five Traditional and Interesting Home Decor Ideas; See Images

Onam is the annual Harvest festival of Kerala and is celebrated in the month of August-September. The festivities of Onam last for 10 days and is celebrated with great pomp and show. During the festival, people wear new clothes, relish lip-smacking cuisines, visit temples, and participate in cultural programs which include folk songs, classical dances, elephant processions, and boat races. This year, the celebrations commenced on August 12 and will end on August 23.

Cleaning and decorating houses are some of the most important elements of Onam. In case, you are looking for unique and creative home décor ideas, here are some ways to decorate your abode.

Pookalam

It is a rangoli design that is drawn at the entrance of houses. Made from fresh flowers, it creates a vibrant aura and gives a warm welcome to the guests. You can look up for interesting Pookalam designs and make them with bright, colourful flowers. This will make your entrance look gorgeous.

Flower garlands

Flower garlands are very traditional and have a different beauty. From walls to the main doors of the house, they beautify the place. Go for marigold or jasmine flowers, or even mango leaves. If you have pillars, you can wrap these flower garlands around them giving a traditional touch to the décor.

Light up

Colourful lights and lamps have taken over the market but they cannot match the authenticity of diyas. Light diyas, oil lamps, and scented candles can brighten your house in the evening. It not only is pleasing to the eyes but also gives the vibe of festivity.

Wall décor

Apart from just hanging flower garlands, you can beautify bare walls by putting up posters or portraits of Kathakali. It will add a unique ethnic flair. The flamboyant wall accents will enhance the festive spirit and showcase your aesthetic taste in traditional decoration.

Room décor

We are so busy beautifying the entrance and living room, we tend to forget the bedrooms. This time, make sure you add the Onam touch in your bedrooms as well. Place bowls of jasmine flowers or keep incense sticks to create calm and peaceful vibes. Onam is a great occasion to change your curtains, rugs, and cushion covers. Choose floral prints or the traditional textile design.

