Onam 2022: All About Kerala's 10-day Harvest Festival That Marks the Arrival of King Mahabali

ONAM 2022: Onam, the annual Hindu harvest festival, is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm in the state of Kerala. It marks a spectrum of cultural events and also commemorates the arrival of King Mahabali. According to religious belief, the festival celebrates the golden reign of the mythical king who once ruled Kerala. The Hindu festival is an amalgamation of celebrations that spans 10 days. Here’s everything that you need to know.

Atham – August 30, 2022

Atham marks the preparation of the day Mahabali returns to his kingdom. Grand processions including the Athachamayam take place at the Vamanamoorthy Thirrikara Temple and all over Kochi. The first layer of Pookalam (made of yellow petals) known as Athapoo gets added at the base, after which people keep adding layers as each day passes in Onam.

Chithira – August 31, 2022

On the second day of the festival, two more layers of orange and yellow flowers get added to the Pookalam. Malayalis all across the world tend to visit temples on Chithira.

Chodhi – September 1, 2022

On this day, people buy new clothes and gift jewels to their family members. While women prefer to wear Kasavi Saree, men purchase mundu, meanwhile little girls opt for Pattu Pavada. One more layer of flowers gets added to the Pookalam to mark the occasion which is also known as Onakkodi.

Vishakam – September 2, 2022

The Onasadya preparation commences on the fourth day as Malayalis stock up their houses with the fresh harvest of the season. Families prefer a variety of dishes to mark the special day.

Anizham – September 3, 2022

The famous boat race competition Vallamkali is organized on the Pamba river to mark the fifth day of Onam.

Thriketa – September 4, 2022

Thriketa is the special occasion where families visit their ancestral homes and temple to seek blessings. Meanwhile, fresh flowers are added to the Pookalam.

Moolam – September 5, 2022

Temples all over Kochi begin to offer Onasadya from this day onwards. Various folk dances including Pulikali and Kaikottukali are performed at various places in Kerala.

Pooradam – September 6, 2022

On the eighth day, the Pookalam becomes bigger with the addition of flowers each day. Pooradam commences by placing clay idols of Mahabali and Vamana in the middle of the Pookalam. Legend has it, that gesture marks an invitation for Mahabali to visit every household.

Uthradam – September 7, 2022

Also, known as the First Onam, all devotees in Kerala make special preparation to mark the arrival of Mahabali. A variety of dishes using fresh vegetables and fruit of the new harvest is prepared.

Thiruvonam

Thiruvonam is the last day of the festival when people apply rice flour batter to the entrance of their household as a welcome sign for King Mahabali. Onasadya (the rich Onam feast) is prepared and savoured by families.

