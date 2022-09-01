Onam 2022: The Traditional White and Gold Kasavu Saree Gets a Contemporary Makeover

The Kerala kasavu sari, which is a handwoven white coloured cloth enhanced with a golden border is one of the most sought-after traditional attires during Onam. Over the past couple of years, the sari has gone through various transformations in terms of colours, layouts and patterns.

In 2018 post the Kerala floods, when the Chendamangalam weavers were up and running, Kerala-based fashion designer Sreejith Jeevan tried to see what different can be done with the kasavu sari. He was of the opinion that the kasavu does not have to remain in the same traditional space or layout, and hence went a step ahead and gave the age-old craft a modern interpretation. “We broke the mould and started working on saris in offbeat colours such as black and also played around with the layout,” adds Sreejith.

According to Sreejith he wanted the saree to be season fluid and not be restricted to just Onam. “All through the year weavers just make the white and gold sari and they only try to sell it during Onam. And what happens is that during Onam there are so many power loom variations of the saree, and it all ends up looking the same. So, we decided to make it a season fluid product so that kasavu saree can be worn not just for Onam but for Diwali, Christmas, even to a PTA meeting, office, or a cocktail dinner.”

Tradition can be season fluid too is what the contemporary kasavu saree is all about. From colour blocking to applique accents, there’s a kasavu for every occasion and every moment.

OLD IS GOLD

The kasavu tissue is a modern take on the traditional craft. Normally, a traditional white and gold kasavu sari is plain. This custom woven saree features applique, which is just like surface ornamentation and will add pizzazz to your festive look.

QUIRKY KASAVU

The kasavu gets quirky with ombre dyeing and fun embroidery. The bright hue of the sari beautifully blends with the embroidered dragonfly motifs. Adding a hint of tradition with the silver and gold border, this sari is young and fresh to flaunt at your graduation party or a beach wedding.

FESTIVE FERVOUR

A kasavu in deep tones such as purple, aubergine is a modern take on the traditional saree. The intricate golden stripes on the sari accentuates the colour palette and makes it a great choice for the festive and wedding season. Pair with a blouse in a contrast colour with minimal detailing. Spruce up your look with jewellery that complements your overall look.

BREAKING STEREOTYPES

Kasavu sarees are always associated with the colour white. So why not break the rules and opt for a black kasavu instead. This gorgeous sari in black features silver stripes and will definitely stand out in a crowd. Drape the six yards of sheer elegance and sip on a fine cocktail at the next party you are invited to.

