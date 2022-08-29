Onam 2022: Traditional Jewellery From Kerala That Will Enhance Your Beauty This Festival

ONAM 2022: Marked by food, festivities, and colourful rangoli, Onam is a ten-day long festival which marks the appearance of the Vamana avatar of Vishnu and the homecoming of Emperor Mahabali. This festival is mostly celebrated by the people of Kerala. This year, Onam will fall on Thursday, September 8, according to Drik Panchang.

ALSO READ: Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes and WhatsApp Greetings in English and Malayalam to Share on Kerala’s Harvest Festival

The festival celebrates the King’s annual visit from Patala (the underworld)–where he is believed to visit every Malayali home and greet his subjects. As such, members of Malayali households dress up in their best finery, including clothes and jewellery, as a sign of wealth and prosperity.

On this occasion, women don traditional Kerala Kasavu sarees, a distinct white saree that features gold borders, and opt to pair the ensemble with traditional jewellery. To help you select the best piece of jewellery this year, we have curated a list of traditional gems from Kerala. Choose among the gorgeous designs and look your regal best.

ALSO READ: Onam 2022: All About Kerala’s 10-day Harvest Festival That Marks the Arrival of King Mahabali

Gold coin jewellery

It is famous as most people wear it during weddings and other celebrated occasions. Coin jewellery is a distinct form of gold jewellery that is set apart by its usage of gold coins. Said to be a sign of wealth and good fortune, wearing gold coin jewellery is a popular practice during Onam too. Peacock and floral motif jewellery

Traditional jewellery with peacock and floral designs, especially lotuses and jasmine can lift your outfit for the festival. While these options are mostly found in gold, you can look for cheaper variants in local markets. Keep an eye out for lightweight and contemporary designs with gold filigree work. Gold jewellery with pearls

A magnificent choice for people who want to set their look apart on Onam while maintaining a trendy, monochrome look; gold jewellery encrusted with pearls will add panache to any traditional kasavu saree, mostly as the sheen of the pearl complements the white silk perfectly.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here