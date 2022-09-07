Onam 2022: Traditional Lip-smacking Desserts from Kerala That You Can Prepare at Home

ONAM 2022: Bring out your best silk Saree and Mundu and get ready for a huge feast with mouth-watering delicacies from Kerala as the festival of Onam is around the corner! Onam is a 10-day-long festival during the harvest season that marks the homecoming of Mahabali, a mythical King whose reign was considered a golden era in the history of Kerala.

This year, the festivities will begin on August 28 and will conclude on September 8, the final day is celebrated as Thiruvonam meaning Sacred Onam Day. The festival involves an elaborate meal as part of Onasadya on the last day of the celebrations. And like any other meal, it’s incomplete without desserts. Here are 5 lip-smacking traditional Kerala sweet dishes you can make at home this Onam.

Palada Payasam

One of the most common traditional sweet delicacies in Kerala, Palada Payasam is made in every household in the state. The dish has boiled vermicelli and rice in milk and flavoured with cardamom, sugar and butter. To give it a rich texture, you may also add dry fruits like cashew nuts and raisins. Banana Halwa

Banana Halwa is another popular sweet delicacy from Kerala. The dessert has a glossy texture, and dark brown shade and is made with the staple ingredients of the state. It is prepared with ripen bananas by adding sugar, ghee, almonds and cardamom powder. Banana Halwa doesn’t just satisfy the taste bud but is also healthy. Unniyappam

Unniyappam is a sweet fritter made with basic ingredients like rice, ghee, mashed bananas, jaggery and coconut. It is served during the celebrations of Onam Sadya. Ada Pradhaman

The Kerala-style rice pudding with the goodness of jaggery and coconut milk is served especially with Sadya on Onam. The traditional dessert has authentic Kerala flavours cooked in coconut milk and jaggery syrup. It is loaded with rice and smashed banana and garnished with dry fruits. Coconut Laddoo

Laddoois made across India with unique and different recipes. Andgod’s own country makes it with coconut. An easy-to-make recipe, coconut laddoo can be made with condensed milk, sugar syrup or mawa. You can use both raw or dried coconut, depending upon your preference.

