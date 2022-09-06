Onam Pookalam 2022: Use These Flowers to Add Vibrancy to Your Floral Rangoli

ONAM 2022: Onam is the most auspicious festival in Kerala and is celebrated with full fervour and pomp. This harvest festival celebrates the homecoming of the legendary King Mahabali. The festival is celebrated in the month of Chingam, between August and September, as per the Malayali calendar. This year the 10-day festivities began on 30th August and will commence with Thiru-Onam, which is considered the most auspicious, on September 8.

Just like other festivals, this occasion also includes flowers, and what appeals to all age groups is Onam Pookalam or Onam rangolis made with flowers. On the first day of the festival, the flower rangoli is known as ‘athapoo’. The flowers used for Athapookalam are usually unique.

Here are varieties of flowers used for pookalam in the Onam celebrations:

Thumba

Thumba or Ceylon Slitwort is a tiny white flower that is essential in making the Pookalam. It is the only flower used for Onam Pookalam on Attam, the first day. Tulasi

While Tulasi is not a flower, it is a must for Onam Pookalam. The green color brightens the Rangoli, while the scent spread calmness around. Jamanthi

Jamanthi or Chrsanthemums, these are called the flowers of innocence and happiness. You can find these flowers in a variety of colors like red, yellow, orange, and white. Using these colors in the Pookalam will make it look colorful and vibrant. Chethi

The Flame of the Woods, also known ad Chethi is a red-colored flower that enhances the overall attractiveness of the Pookalam. The rich color appears magnificent. Shankupushpam

Shankupushpam or Butterfly Pea is a vibrant blue flower with a yellow center. It may be found in almost every area of Kerala and blooms during Onam, which may be the reason that it is one of the most popular flowers used in Onam Pookalam. Chembarathi

Chembarathi or commonly known as Hibiscus or Shoe Flower is a dark crimson flower that looks divinely when added to the Onam Pookalam.

