One Can Never Go Wrong With A Black Dress And Shanaya Kapoor Proves It

From an unplanned date to a friend’s big birthday bash, a simple black dress can get you through any and every situation. From Hollywood to Bollywood everybody swears by a black dress and truly it can act like a saviour. Recently, Shanaya Kapoor too opted for a beautiful black dress for a birthday party which yet again screams the fact that simplicity is the key to it all.

Shanaya Kapoor is like every other gen-z girl, she loves anything and everything that is contemporary and good to look at. Many a time, her Instagram feed almost looks like a mood board on Pinterest which is just fantastic to look at. With her new picture in the black dress, she is only getting more love showered on her and boy, she sure does look like a dream.

The dress that Shanaya was wearing had a square-cut neckline that simply accentuated her figure even more. The thin straps were perfect with the dress and did not look very over the top. What makes it a goal worthy dress is the fact that she looked extremely comfortable in it and it seemed like she was trying to breathe without having to put in a lot of effort, which is somewhat surprising because a lot of celebrities wear the nicest things that are not really the most comfortable

Shanaya totally nailed the monochromatic look by pairing black heels with the black dress. She accessorised the look with a silver handbag to add a hint of bling that spruced it all up. In terms of make-up, she went for a clear-glass skin look or should we call it lewk?

This particular look of Shanaya is slowly becoming everyone’s favourite, her best friend Ananya Panday commented on her post saying, “Ur literally perfect" and on the other hand Tara Sutaria resonated with everybody’s thoughts by commenting, “My fav look on you ever."

