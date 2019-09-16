Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

One Thing That Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte Share with Royal Queen But Meghan Markle Doesn't

A new report has explained the one thing that Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte share in common with the Royal Highness, Queen Elizabeth II.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 16, 2019, 12:45 PM IST
One Thing That Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte Share with Royal Queen But Meghan Markle Doesn't
Image of Royal family, courtesy of Instagram
Ever since former Suits actress Meghan Markle got married to Prince Harry and set her foot into the royal household, she has been compared with other royal ladies, including Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte. The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan has been called out ‘not so royal’ for her own style of living.

Now, a new report has explained the one thing that Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte share in common with the Royal Highness, Queen Elizabeth II, but the Duchess of Sussex does not. The Queen, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte have been named Elizabeth.

As per an Express report, while Middleton is more popularly known as “Kate” or “Catherine”, she was born Catherine Elizabeth Middleton. Her middle name was the same as the monarch’s name. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s only daughter has her full name as Charlotte Elizabeth Diana.

The Queen’s full name is Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor. Therefore, the Queen, Duchess of Sussex and Princess Charlotte share the name ‘Elizabeth’.

On the other hand, Markle was born Rachel Meghan Markle. Her name does not include ‘Elizabeth’, thus making her different from the royal ladies.

