English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
One-third of Married Women in India Experience Spousal Violence: Study
The study was conducted by Vadodara-based NGO 'SAHAJ' in collaboration with 'Equal Measures 2030', a global partnership of nine civil society and private sector organisations with its secretariat in the United Kingdom.
(Photo for representation only)
Loading...
Almost one-third of all married women in India have experienced spousal violence with wife-beating accepted by many women, says a study which calls gender-based violence as one of the most serious concerns in the country.
The study was conducted by Vadodara-based NGO 'SAHAJ' in collaboration with 'Equal Measures 2030', a global partnership of nine civil society and private sector organisations with its secretariat in the United Kingdom.
Citing data from the National Family Health Survey (NHFS) 4, SAHAJ came out with a report which said about 27 per cent of women aged 15 to 49 years have experienced physical violence since the age of 15 years.
"On one hand, India shows strong economic growth and on the other hand, it lags far behind in achieving equitable development amongst individuals facing discrimination based on caste, class or gender," said the report titled 'Fiscal Underpinnings of Gender Equity Health, Nutrition and Welfare Programs for Women'.
"Almost one-third of all married women in India have experienced spousal violence and wife-beating is accepted by many women," it said.
The report said "patriarchal attitudes" are deeply entrenched in the minds of people, which are reflected in "discriminatory attitudes towards girl and women, and a view of women largely through a reproductive role".
It also raised concern over the fact that "Indian girls receive less education, have poorer nutrition and get less medical attention than boys".
As a result of these social norms and ongoing issues in implementing bold policies, there are a number of areas where the country continues to face challenges in promoting equality for girls and women, the report said.
"For instance, despite the existence of initiatives such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, pervasive patriarchal attitudes continue to undermine the social status of women, contributing to poor health and mortality outcomes for girls and worsening sex ratios at birth," it said.
Likewise, though significant progress has been seen in establishing new legislation and policies to promote the rights of girls and women in areas such as political leadership and economic participation, many of these commitments have yet to translate into tangible outcomes, it said.
Thus, to realistically achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), India needs more concerted efforts and synergistic approach for including women in all spheres of development, the report added.
The study was conducted by Vadodara-based NGO 'SAHAJ' in collaboration with 'Equal Measures 2030', a global partnership of nine civil society and private sector organisations with its secretariat in the United Kingdom.
Citing data from the National Family Health Survey (NHFS) 4, SAHAJ came out with a report which said about 27 per cent of women aged 15 to 49 years have experienced physical violence since the age of 15 years.
"On one hand, India shows strong economic growth and on the other hand, it lags far behind in achieving equitable development amongst individuals facing discrimination based on caste, class or gender," said the report titled 'Fiscal Underpinnings of Gender Equity Health, Nutrition and Welfare Programs for Women'.
"Almost one-third of all married women in India have experienced spousal violence and wife-beating is accepted by many women," it said.
The report said "patriarchal attitudes" are deeply entrenched in the minds of people, which are reflected in "discriminatory attitudes towards girl and women, and a view of women largely through a reproductive role".
It also raised concern over the fact that "Indian girls receive less education, have poorer nutrition and get less medical attention than boys".
As a result of these social norms and ongoing issues in implementing bold policies, there are a number of areas where the country continues to face challenges in promoting equality for girls and women, the report said.
"For instance, despite the existence of initiatives such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, pervasive patriarchal attitudes continue to undermine the social status of women, contributing to poor health and mortality outcomes for girls and worsening sex ratios at birth," it said.
Likewise, though significant progress has been seen in establishing new legislation and policies to promote the rights of girls and women in areas such as political leadership and economic participation, many of these commitments have yet to translate into tangible outcomes, it said.
Thus, to realistically achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), India needs more concerted efforts and synergistic approach for including women in all spheres of development, the report added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Franck Ribery Slaps TV Pundit After Bayern Munich Lose to Borussia Dortmund - Report
- Pep Guardiola Confronts Raheem Sterling Over Derby Showboating
- Paris Call: Will Big Tech Companies And French President Macron be Able to Clean up The Internet?
- London Named the Supercar Capital of the World, Analysis Based on Instagram Images
- The PUBG Mobile Challenge is Heading For The Finals in Dubai
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...