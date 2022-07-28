Onion Juice to Coconut Oil, Home Remedies for Thicker Eyebrows

Your personality speaks for you! And when it comes to your facial features, your eyebrows often get noticed first. Almost every time, we guide the parlour staff to maintain the growth of eyebrows and make them look fuller. But we all know that when it comes to eyebrows, we can’t trust anyone but ourselves. If you are someone who wants your eyebrows to look thicker and fuller, then we have perfect remedies for you.

Nowadays, people have started to trust homemade remedies for their beauty and fashion issues. There are many oils that are available at our home that can help you get thicker eyebrows and you will not have to spend a lot of time styling them. Eye makeup also looks good when you have thicker eyebrows. So, let’s take a look at natural oils that can help you achieve perfect and thicker eyebrows.



Vitamin E oil

Vitamin E oil contains antioxidants which help in hair growth and strengthens weak hair. Break the Vitamin E capsule and apply the oil to the eyebrows and massage it in circular motions and leave it overnight to see the magic.

Onion juice

Online juice has many benefits when it comes to hair. It makes the hair strong and helps them to grow at a faster pace. Cut onion and remove the juice by blending it. You can also mix lemon juice with onion juice to eliminate the smell of onion. Apply the mixture to your eyebrows with the help of cotton. Apply the mixture every two to three times a week.

Coconut oil

Coconut oil is beneficial for eyebrow hair protein. The lauric acid present in coconut improves hair growth. Massaging coconut oil gives protein to the hair. Apply coconut oil to the eyebrow every day and leave it overnight and wash it off with water in the morning.

Almond oil

Almond oil is rich in Omega 3 fatty acids, which nourish and makes the hair strong. Massage almond oil on the eyebrow and make them look thicker and denser.

