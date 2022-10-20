Onion Juice to Green Tea, Five Products to Reduce Hair Fall

The problem of hair fall is becoming a fairly common one now. While it’s okay to shed some hair, losing clumps of hair can be disturbing and scary at the same time. And these days, a lot of people have been facing this issue. While genetics and too much stress also contribute to this, there may be other factors as well like lack of nutrients that may be causing trouble. However, if you can’t go for expensive treatments and are looking forward to trying out some home remedies, refer to this list. We have mentioned five ways that can help you with the problem.

1) Onion juice

For those who don’t know, the usage of onions does go beyond cooking and eating. Applying onion juice to your hair every week helps treat hair loss, enhancing the circulation of blood to the hair follicles, and even reducing hair fall. Onion juice provides nourishment to the hair making them shiny, thicker and stronger. Just grind some onions to extract the juice and apply it all over your scalp evenly for about half an hour and wash off.

