Online Bullying Leads to Depression in Teenagers

Cyber victimisation on the Internet and social media is a unique form of peer victimisation and an emerging mental health concern among teenagers who are digital natives.

IANS

May 11, 2019
Online Bullying Leads to Depression in Teenagers
Representative Image: © diego_cervo / Istock.com
Parents, please take note. Teenagers who experience cyberbullying are more likely to suffer from poor sleep and depression warns a study.

In one of the few studies to explore the connection between cyber victimisation and sleep quality, the research team from University at Buffalo examined the relationship between online bullying and depression among over 800 adolescents.

"Cyber victimisation on the Internet and social media is a unique form of peer victimisation and an emerging mental health concern among teenagers who are digital natives," said Misol Kwon, a PhD student from University at Buffalo.

Nearly 15 percent of US high school students report being bullied electronically, said Kwon.

At severe levels, depression may lead to disrupted school performance, harmed relationships or even suicide.

According to the US Office of Adolescent Health, nearly one-third of teenagers have experienced symptoms of depression, which, in addition to changes in sleep pattern, include persistent irritability, anger and social withdrawal.

"Understanding these associations supports the need to provide sleep hygiene education and risk prevention and interventions to mistreated kids who show signs and symptoms of depression," Kwon added.

The study was scheduled to be presented at the "SLEEP 2019" conference in Texas from June 8-12.
