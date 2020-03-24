Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Opening Chocolate Packaging At Home May Put You At Risk

The researchers found that different shapes and sizes of microplastics were generated during tearing or cutting.

IANS

Updated:March 24, 2020, 11:33 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Opening Chocolate Packaging At Home May Put You At Risk
Representative Image (Image: Getty Images)

Daily tasks such as cutting, tearing or twisting open plastic bottles, chocolate packaging and containers at home also generate small amounts of microplastics - pieces of plastic that pollute the environment and may risk humans, warn researchers.

Microplastics are generally believed to originate directly from industry, for example as cosmetic exfoliates, or indirectly from the breakdown of larger plastic items over time.

Researchers at the University of Newcastle in Australia monitored the generation of microplastics during the tearing open of chocolate packaging, cutting of sealing tapes and opening of plastic bottle caps.

The generation of microplastics during these processes was confirmed using chemical tests and microscopy, said the study published in the journal Scientific Reports.

The researchers found that different shapes and sizes of microplastics were generated during tearing or cutting. These included fibres, fragments or triangles, ranging from nanometers to millimeters in size. Fragments and fibres were generated most often.

They estimated that ten to 30 nanograms (0.00001-0.00003 milligrams) of microplastics may be generated per 300 centimetres of plastic during cutting or twisting, depending on the opening approach and conditions of the plastic, such as stiffness, thickness or density.

"Everyday activities such as opening plastic bags and bottles could be additional sources of small quantities of microplastics," the researchers noted.

However, their risk, possible toxicity and how they may be ingested are not yet resolved and further research into human exposure is needed, the study said.

The finding sends an important warning that we must be careful when opening plastic packaging, if we are concerned about microplastics and care about reducing microplastics contamination.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram