Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Opening Up About Anxiety Helped Me: Becky G

Mexican-American singer Becky G was wondering why things were getting a "little bit harder" for her, and realised she was struggling with anxiety issues.

IANS

Updated:July 11, 2019, 1:37 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Opening Up About Anxiety Helped Me: Becky G
Mexican-American singer Becky G was wondering why things were getting a "little bit harder" for her, and realised she was struggling with anxiety issues.
Loading...

Instead of dealing with it all alone, the 22-year-old singer decided to share her struggle with her fans with an Instagram post earlier this year. Becky G, whose full name is Rebbeca Marie Gomez, says that has helped her to cope with the problem.

"There are a lot of topics these days that I feel like we are now more comfortable talking about. For me, two of those things have been anxiety and depression," Becky G told IANS in an interview.

"I feel those things are very real for me. I never realised how much of a real thing it was, because I thought I was just expected to go through these emotions and do the things --- 'Do the dance Becky G', 'Becky sing the song... it is what you are supposed to do'."

"I would wonder, why it seemed a bit harder now, and what had changed. Life happens, and you have to take responsibility for your self and that is one thing that I had to do," said the singer, who is the only Latina performing at the Prime Day Concert.

"Talking about it helped me in my journey. Knowing that there is help out there, that people are with you (helped one cope with it). There are a lot of things that will happen and you will have no power over this.(Realising this) has been very helpful for me," she added.

Becky G started working when she was nine, doing commercials and posting covers of songs on YouTube. That's how she was spotted by producer-songwriter Dr. Luke. She came out with her debut single "Becky from the block" in 2013, but tasted success after her upbeat song "Shower" in 2014.

"It is crazy to think I have spent more of my life doing this than I have ever lived my life not doing it. And I kind of feel like an old lady, old soul," she said, looking back.

"I started working at a young age and I am the oldest of four kids. My parents were very young when they had us. Our journey was fun but also, at times, challenging. I am thankful to those hard times because it prepared me for the challenges I had to face in the industry," said Becky G.

The singer says she has seen her family "overcome so many things", which has made her believe that "anything is possible".

"I would say that a lot has changed (since the time she entered the industry) yet not a lot has changed because I still wake up every morning inspired and ready to work," she said.

Prime Day Concert is presented by Amazon Music. The concert line-up also includes Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and SZA. It is scheduled to be held on July 10, and will stream on Prime Video.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram