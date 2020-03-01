Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Oprah Winfrey Falls on Stage While Talking About Balance, Watch Video

Ironically, the talk show host-producer-philanthropist was talking about the importance of balance in life before she tripped on the stage in front of the audience.

IANS

Updated:March 1, 2020, 4:45 PM IST
Oprah Winfrey Falls on Stage While Talking About Balance, Watch Video
Oprah Winfrey will be launching a new food brand (image courtesy: AFP Relaxnews)

Talk show host-producer-philanthropist Oprah Winfrey took a tumble on stage during her motivational tour stop at The Forum here. Ironically, Winfrey was talking about balance before she suddenly tripped and came crashing down in front of her audience, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"Wellness to me means all things in balance. And balance doesn't mean all things are equal or at peace at all times," the 66-year-old, who donned a white pantsuit, said before losing her footing and falling on the ground. "Wrong shoes!" she quipped.

A stage assistant rushed to the stage to assist her before she stood up and decided to just ditch her shoes. "It's nice to be talking about balance and fall," she said.

Among the audience were reportedly Winfrey's best friend Gayle King and Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland. Her longtime partner Stedman Graham reportedly attended the motivational speech as well.

Her special guest at the event was Jennifer Lopez joining past guests like Lady GaGa, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and Michelle Obama. Winfrey is scheduled to conclude her "2020 Vision: Your Life on Focus Tour" on March 7 in Denver, Colorado, with her friend Gayle as a guest.

Her sit-down with Lady GaGa in January was an emotional one as the singer opened up on suffering trauma from sexual assault.

