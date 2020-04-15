Oprah Winfrey to Address Covid-19 Impact On Black Community

Talk show host-producer-philanthropist Oprah Winfrey will be addressing issues affecting the African-American community amid the COVID-19 pandemic as part of her latest TV special.

The upcoming episode of 'Oprah Talks COVID-19' will focus on the deadly virus and its impact on black America, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Winfrey wrote on Twitter: "This coronavirus is shaking up the world. I hope you'll join me to understand why COVID-19 is having such a deadly impact on black America as I speak to leaders in our community and family members who are having to bury their dead alone."

As #COVID19 continues to shake up the world, it has had a more deadly impact on the African American community here in the US. So I’ve gathered leaders, journalists like @VanJones68, and families who are facing this crisis head on to discuss this. #OprahTalks pic.twitter.com/pkM8FNEfBb — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) April 14, 2020

During the TV event, which will air on the Oprah Winfrey Network and AppleTV+, Winfrey will sit down with "leaders, doctors, journalists, and real people suffering in this pandemic."

Earlier this month, Winfrey announced she is donating $10 million to aid the fight against the coronavirus.

