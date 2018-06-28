Opt for Right Food During Monsoon

People usually fall sick during monsoon as the moisture in the air triggers growth and proliferation of many harmful micro-organisms. You must be very cautious about your food during rainy season as the wrong food will give rise to a variety of infections and diseases.Reema Narang, Dietician at Doctor Insta and Mehar Rajput, Dietician, Fitpass advise people to include the following foods in their daily diet.Instead of eating chaat and pakodas try having soups during your snack time. Soups are full of nutrition and give satiety. As well as it is easy to digest and is light on your digestive system. It is recommended to drink soups with ginger, garlic, and black pepper. These spices not only increase its taste but also help in improving your immunity. It also acts as a hydrant for your body during the humid weather as humidity speeds up the dehydration in your body and leaves you with fatigue and nausea.Steaming softens vegetables while maintaining most of their nutrients, especially water-soluble compounds that are easily damaged by heat like Vitamin C. Steaming vegetables not only removes germs from them but also helps them retain more texture and flavor. Some of the staples of steamed vegetable are broccoli, mushrooms, carrots, and tomatoes.Juices are a no go in the monsoons, so replacing them with smoothies is the way to go. Avoid leafy vegetables like kale, spinach, cabbage etc and use organic food like cucumbers, oranges, mangoes, tomatoes for the required nutrition. Smoothies are not only easy to make but also are time-saving. Adding chia seeds to the smoothie acts as an energy booster for your body.