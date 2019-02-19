English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Oral Antifungal Drug Raises Risk of Miscarriage: Study
The study showed pregnant women who took oral version of the drug fluconazole were more likely to experience miscarriage than those who did not.
(Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Halfpoint/ Istock.com)
Loading...
Using a common medication to treat vaginal yeast infections during pregnancy could be associated with an increased risk of miscarriage, researchers warned.
While topical treatments are used as the first line for pregnant women with fungal infections, oral drug fluconazole is also used during pregnancy.
The study, published in the journal Canadian Medical Association Journal, showed pregnant women who took oral version of the drug fluconazole were more likely to experience miscarriage than those who did not.
"Our study shows taking oral fluconazole during pregnancy may be associated with higher chances of miscarriage," said Anick Berard from the University of Montreal, Canada.
Higher doses of oral fluconazole (over 150 mg) during early pregnancy may also be linked with higher chances of giving birth to a baby with heart defect, she added.
The study re-emphasises safe practices during pregnancy, which include correct diagnosis and choosing the safest medication with the largest body of data. For the study, researchers studied data on 441,949 pregnancies.
During pregnancy women often get thrush — a yeast infection caused by the Candida species of fungus, usually Candida albicans — because of changes going on in the body, especially during the third trimester.
Thrush during pregnancy can be treated with cream or a tablet inserted in the vagina (a pessary) that contains clotrimazole or a similar antifungal drug.
While thrush can also be treated with fluconazole, it should not be taken during pregnancy, or even those trying to get pregnant or breastfeeding, according to the UK National Health Service (NHS).
While topical treatments are used as the first line for pregnant women with fungal infections, oral drug fluconazole is also used during pregnancy.
The study, published in the journal Canadian Medical Association Journal, showed pregnant women who took oral version of the drug fluconazole were more likely to experience miscarriage than those who did not.
"Our study shows taking oral fluconazole during pregnancy may be associated with higher chances of miscarriage," said Anick Berard from the University of Montreal, Canada.
Higher doses of oral fluconazole (over 150 mg) during early pregnancy may also be linked with higher chances of giving birth to a baby with heart defect, she added.
The study re-emphasises safe practices during pregnancy, which include correct diagnosis and choosing the safest medication with the largest body of data. For the study, researchers studied data on 441,949 pregnancies.
During pregnancy women often get thrush — a yeast infection caused by the Candida species of fungus, usually Candida albicans — because of changes going on in the body, especially during the third trimester.
Thrush during pregnancy can be treated with cream or a tablet inserted in the vagina (a pessary) that contains clotrimazole or a similar antifungal drug.
While thrush can also be treated with fluconazole, it should not be taken during pregnancy, or even those trying to get pregnant or breastfeeding, according to the UK National Health Service (NHS).
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tom Holland Confirms Avengers Endgame Theory, Luka Chuppi Not To Release in Pakistan
- Man Orders Food in Chennai, Swiggy Employee Leaves For Delivery From Rajasthan
- India’s First Maruti 800 is Getting Restored, Indira Gandhi Handed the Keys 36 Years Ago
- Skoda Auto India Settles Trademark Row With Monte Carlo, Relaunches Rapid
- IAF Jets Collide Mid-air During Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results