Oral Health: Expert Shares Benefits Of Copper Tongue Scraper
Oral Health: Expert Shares Benefits Of Copper Tongue Scraper

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: October 23, 2022, 15:24 IST

New Delhi, India

It is recommended that people abstain from scraping their tongues harshly. (Image: Shutterstock)

Taking care of your oral health is as important as taking care of your entire lifestyle, so it's time to start focusing on it.

Good oral health is extremely important for overall well-being, and therefore regular dental check-ups, using floss and a soft toothbrush, and getting treatment for any underlying issues is crucial. As important as the aforementioned steps are, giving attention to the tongue is equally important as the accumulation of plaque on the tongue can result in mouth odour as well as a plethora of oral health problems.

To explain the cruciality of the same in detail, lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho dropped a post on his Instagram space.

Along with sharing a picture of his copper tongue scrapper, he penned, “Oral hygiene is so important for holistic health. Start today. Small wins.”

Luke claims that scraping your tongue removes bacteria that lead to gum inflammation. Additionally, it prevents cavities and bad breath. It improves your sense of taste. He also encourages COVID patients who have lost their sense of taste to use a tongue cleaner as “for many, it worked really well.”

He also recommended people abstain from scraping their tongues harshly. Doing so may result in temporarily damaging your taste buds.

Here are some other things that you should do to maintain a healthy mouth and strong teeth:

  • You should reduce the consumption of alcohol or stop consuming it at all.
  • If you notice a sudden change in your taste buds, then you should visit your dentist to get a check-up.
  • If you notice a change in the way your mouth smells, then you should visit a dentist to be on the safer side.
  • Ensure to start using a paste with fluoride in it.
  • Make sure that you do not go to bed without brushing your teeth. Keep in mind that brushing twice a day is important to maintain good oral health.

About the Author

Lifestyle Desk

first published:October 23, 2022, 15:24 IST
last updated:October 23, 2022, 15:24 IST