Orange Face Pack To Multani Mitti, Things to Pamper Your Skin With in Summers

Summer is here and the rising temperatures are already making us all crazy. Sweating and sunburn cause loss of radiance on the face. Who doesn’t want their skin to be healthy and radiant? People often ignore their skin in the middle of their daily chores. Due to this, our skin starts to reflect the signs of damage after some time.

There are many ways to get healthy and flawless skin that will make you look young. Follow these pampering tips and you are sorted.

Massaging your face is important. Always try giving your face a massage in a circular motion from bottom to top. Doing so will increase the blood flow and the skin becomes plump. It also helps in the reduction of the wrinkles that come with age.

If you suffer from acne, you definitely should use an Orange pack. Mash one orange, add one teaspoon of mint and a few drops of lemon juice and apply this pack to the face. After half an hour, rinse it with cold water. Orange is full of vitamin C, zinc and antioxidants that help in the prevention of acne.

People with oily skin are more likely to have pimples, and therefore they should use citrus face wash and packs.

Avoid using any soaps on your face and always prefer washing your face with a mild face wash. For those who have dry skin, it is better to apply a heavy amount of moisturisers.

Multani Mitti has been a popular skincare ingredient from ancient times. It not only calms your skin but also helps absorb excess oil and draw out blackheads.

If you have a normal skin type, try applying an apple face pack. Cut the apple into small pieces and mash it well. Add honey and keep it in the fridge for 15 minutes. After half an hour, rinse with clean water. Apples contain vitamins A, B and C. It has an antioxidant called phenols which keeps the skin hydrated.

Apart from these tips, staying hydrated is one of the major steps of having healthy skin. Our skin needs water and that’s why we should drink at least two-three litres of water daily. A hydrated skin shines from a distance without the use of any external product. Drink at least eight glasses of water to stay hydrated.

