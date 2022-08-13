Orange is the New Black: Stars Add a Splash of Tangerine to their Style

Looks like Bollywood divas are inspired by the Alia Bhatt’s and Ranbir Kapoor’s love song Kesariya from their upcoming movie Brahmastra. Ask why? Well, the colour kesar aka orange has been popping up in ensembles adorned by celebrities.

Be it film promotions or for the gram, the colour is getting all the love and attention from the stars. Be it Ananya Panday’s mesh bodysuit or Huma Qureshi vibrant pantsuit, the colour is the new flavour of the season, and here’s how you can include it in your wardrobe too.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday has already created Aafat with her style choices. And the colour orange has found its place in the Liger star’s wardrobe. Looking radiant in an orange mirabell bodysuit from brand Ciberia. The see-through mesh look features a hint of sparkle and adds a hint to drama to the tangerine shade. Ananya paired the top with a pair of white pants.

Tamannaah Bhatia

The cotton gabardine high-waisted midi skirt worn by actor Tamannaah Bhatia is embellished with cut-out hearts that create a refined see-through effect. She paired the flared skirt by MSGM with a pastel pink cropped top.

Huma Qureshi

When colours become the canvas to create art, expect nothing but the best. Actor Huma Qureshi made a bold statement when she stepped out to promote Maharani 2, wearing a bright orange pantsuit designed by brand Mini Sondhi. The co-ord set was highlighted with the brand’s signature artwork placed on one side of the jacket. You could either wear the ensemble as is or experiment with a bralette in a contrasting colour.

Rakul Preet Singh

Hoodies make for fun and comfy outwear. Especially if you are a travel junkie like actor Rakul Preet Singh. Donning an orange sweatshirt with a hoodie while river rafting, the young actress paired it with printed leggings. The subtle shade of orange goes with every ensemble be it a T-shirt or a dress. You can style this sweatshirt with a pair of jeans and shorts too.

Nora Fatehi

Savour the colour in a figure-hugging silhouette just like Nora Fatehi. The one-of-a-kind one shoulder midi dress designed by renowned designer Victoria Beckham, was created in a rich shade of red-orange. Made from compact knitwear fabric the form-fitting silhouette added oomph to vibrant hue and celebrated Nora’s style to the T.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone made heads turn as a jury member and a style icon at Cannes 2022. Giving the colour a perfect red-carpet moment, Deepika posed like a diva in a custom made Ashi Studio strapless taffeta gown. The weightless draped detail around the shoulders added drama to this gorgeous orange saffron ensemble .

Katrina Kaif

Serving beach vibes like a boss, Katrina Kaif gives a colour orange a sassy avatar. Donning the vibrant hue ensemble from Studio Moda, she paired the oversized shirt with a neon pink swimsuit from Balenciaga. The orange shirt serves as a fun cover-up on a hot sunny day and is also a fun piece to add to your wardrobe of relaxed fits.

