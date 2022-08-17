Organic DIY Hair Colours You Can Make at Home

Due to the ethics and preconceptions involved, as well as the way hair colouring steals the natural colour and authenticity from our roots, hair colouring is forbidden, especially in Indian society. However, we have a few quick and easy at-home formulations that will give you the salon-quality colour finish you want with silky, smooth hair. It is strongly advised to conduct a patch test because the outcome of these hair dyes is greatly influenced by your natural hair colour. Lemon can also be applied before dying your hair for natural bleaching.

1. Beet dye:

Cut the beetroots into tiny pieces and combine with 1 teaspoon honey and 1 teaspoon coconut oil in a bowl for a purplish-burgundy appearance. Beetroots are renowned for their striking colour and for increasing blood flow to the scalp, which results in healthy, bouncy hair.

For a smoother texture, take a sieve and pour the mixture into a jar container.

Simply apply the mixture to your hair for 60 minutes, rinse it out with a light shampoo and conditioner, and presto!

You have smooth hair with a purple colour right in your own home.

2. Food color dye:

Add a few drops of whatever food colouring of your choosing to a half cup of a thick conditioner. By adding more food colouring, you can choose a lighter tint, or you can go for a soft, pastel look.

Food colouring is completely safe for your hair because it is suitable for human consumption and free of chemicals, while the conditioner will hydrate and soften your hair.

Apply this dye where you want it, wait 15 to 20 minutes, and then rinse it off.

3. Coffee for grey hair:

Combine 12 cup of freshly brewed espresso with 12 cup of conditioner, then stir in 1 tablespoon of coffee grounds.

Coffee acts as a natural tonic for hair, stimulating cell growth and effortlessly transforming light grey hair into its natural colour.

It should be used as a mask for 60 minutes, then removed with water.

4.Cinnamon dye:

Combine 1/2 cup cinnamon and 1/2 cup conditioner for subdued reddish-brown hair.

Cinnamon gives your hair a natural reddish-brown hue while moisturising the scalp and restoring its natural lustre.

This mixture should be applied as a mask and left on for 45 to 60 minutes. Use a gentle shampoo to rinse it off.

5. Carrot juice dye:

Combine carrot juice with 1 tablespoon of coconut or olive oil for a reddish-orange hue. Vitamin A, which is abundant in carrots, is believed to encourage thicker, longer hair.

Apply the mixture to the desired parts, wrap them in plastic wrap, and let them to sit for at least an hour.

Apple cider vinegar can be used to rinse it out for shinier hair and a lovely reddish-orange hue.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here