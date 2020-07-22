Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Orlando Bloom Gets Tattoo Done in Honour of Late Dog Mighty Who was Missing for 1 Week

Orlando Bloom announced the tragic news of his pet dog Mighty's demise on social media.

News18.com

Updated:July 22, 2020, 1:55 PM IST
Orlando Bloom Gets Tattoo Done in Honour of Late Dog Mighty Who was Missing for 1 Week
Orlando Bloom with Mighty (R)

In a tribute to his late pet dog Mighty, who was missing for the past one week and has now passed away, actor Orlando Bloom got a tattoo done on his chest. Orlando inked 'Mighty' close to his heart.

The actor had earlier announced on social media that Mighty had been missing for one week and that he, with the help of others, is continuously searching for him. On Wednesday, Orlando announced the tragic news of his pet's death saying, "After 7 days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day ~the number of completion~ we found his collar (sic)."

Orlando further wrote, "I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing... I left no stone unturned, crawled thru all the man holes, under the roads, searched every back yard and creek bed. Had two separate sniffer dogs do their best as well. I feel so grateful to have learned from my little Mighty man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion. I feel sure he was looking down on me whistling in every back yard and knowing that I was doing all I possibly could to respect our bond. He was more than a companion. It was a soul connection for sure. I’m sorry. I love you. Thank you. RIP my MIGHTY HEART my little fellow (sic)."

Orlando also posted picture from Mighty's funeral.

View this post on Instagram

Mighty’s on the other side now. After 7 days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day ~the number of completion~ we found his collar... I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing... I left no stone unturned, crawled thru all the man holes, under the roads, searched every back yard and creek bed. Had two separate sniffer dogs do their best as well. I feel so grateful to have learned from my little Mighty man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion. I feel sure he was looking down on me whistling in every back yard and knowing that I was doing all I possibly could to respect our bond. He was more than a companion. It was a soul connection for sure. I’m sorry. I love you. Thank you. RIP my MIGHTY HEART my little fellow A ♠️’s ❤️Thank you to the community for allowing me to search through their yards for him and supporting my midnight walks. It was reassuring to see the best of people even in the worst of times. To the angels of @dogdayssar I’m forever in your debt. You ladies are heaven sent. Lastly thank you to @scottcampbell for the ink. I love you brother❤️l

A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on

Orlando and fiancé Katy Perry are expecting their first child together.

