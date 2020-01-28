Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle » Food
1-min read

Oscar Menu to Go Almost Green

The news comes after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association decided to have a plant-based menu at the Golden Globes.

PTI

Updated:January 28, 2020, 12:35 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Oscar Menu to Go Almost Green
Image: Reuters

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has announced that the menu of the Governors Ball, which will happen post the Oscar ceremony on February 9, will be 70 per cent plant-based.

The announcement was made after the AMPAS served an entirely plant-based menu at the Oscar Nominees Luncheon on Monday.

According to Variety, the menu will be 70 per cent plant-based, and 30 per cent vegetarian, fish and meat.

"The Academy is an organization of storytellers from around the world, and we owe our global membership a commitment to supporting the planet.

"For the past decade, the Academy has been committed to reducing its carbon footprint. For the past seven years, the Oscars show has had a zero-carbon imprint. We continue to expand our sustainability plan with the ultimate goal of becoming carbon neutral," the organisation said in a statement.

All food will be responsibly sourced and sustainably farmed, the AMPAS added.

The news comes after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association decided to have a plant-based menu at the Golden Globes.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram