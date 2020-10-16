Oscar Wilde Birth Anniversary: 10 Quotes of the Poet and Playwright Which are Life Lessons in Today's Time

Renowned poet Oscar Fingal O'Flahertie Wills Wilde, was born on October 16, 1854. In the early 1890s, he became one of the most famous playwrights in London. Till date, he is remembered for his epigrams and plays, and his novel The Picture of Dorian Gray.

Oscar Wilde was born to Anglo-Irish intellectuals in Dublin. He was involved in the aesthetic movement during his university days and later went on to become one of the century’s wittiest and most eloquent poets, playwrights and essayists. Wilde is seen as a fearless individual as he transgressed the repressive boundaries of Victorian society.

He is said to have lived his short life to the fullest even after his sexual orientation came to light. Wilde passed away at the age of 46 on November 30, 1990, after suffering from meningitis.

Wilde is remembered as one of the finest writers. His works are still relevant today. On his birth anniversary, here is a look at some of his quotes which are like life lessons in today's date.

1. Always forgive your enemies; nothing annoys them so much.

2. Be yourself; everyone else is already taken.

3. To live is the rarest thing in the world. Most people exist, that is all.

4. It is absurd to divide people into good and bad. People are either charming or tedious.

5. The public is wonderfully tolerant. It forgives everything except genius.

6. Some cause happiness wherever they go; others whenever they go.

7. A cynic is a man who knows the price of everything, and the value of nothing.

8. All women become like their mothers. That is their tragedy. No man does, and that is his.

9. With freedom, books, flowers, and the moon, who could not be happy?

10. If you want to tell people the truth, make them laugh, otherwise they'll kill you.