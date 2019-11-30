Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Oscar Wilde Death Anniversary: Quotes on Love, Life and Existence

Oscar Wilde was an acclaimed poet, playwright and writer. His wise words, a collection of which is below, will surely make you think twice.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 30, 2019, 12:31 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Oscar Wilde Death Anniversary: Quotes on Love, Life and Existence
Oscar Wilde

Oscar Wilde died on November 30, 1900. At the time of his death, he was just 46. An acclaimed Irish poet, playwright and the writer of the famed The Picture of Dorian Gray, Wilde was known for his outspokenness and flamboyant lifestyle. Fluent in French and German, his French play Salome and his final letter in French De Profundis are stellar examples of his style outside the English language.

The poet and author, who was married to Constance Lloyd, had a torrid relationship with Lord Alfred Douglas for which, Douglas' father, the Marquess of Queensberry had him prosecuted for criminal libel. He had to serve two years in prison. On being released from prison, he left immediately for France, never to return to Ireland or Britain.

On his death anniversary, here are quotes by Oscar Wilde on love, life and existence one must read:

“Be yourself; everyone else is already taken.”

“Always forgive your enemies; nothing annoys them so much.”

“To live is the rarest thing in the world. Most people exist, that is all.”

“We are all in the gutter, but some of us are looking at the stars.”

“The books that the world calls immoral are books that show the world its own shame.”

“The truth is rarely pure and never simple.”

“Yes: I am a dreamer. For a dreamer is one who can only find his way by moonlight, and his punishment is that he sees the dawn before the rest of the world.”

"Art is individualism, and individualism is a disturbing and disintegrating force."

"The only difference between the saint and the sinner is that every saint has a past, and every sinner has a future."

“You don't love someone for their looks, or their clothes, or for their fancy car, but because they sing a song only you can hear.”

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram