Oscar Wilde Death Anniversary: Quotes on Love, Life and Existence

Oscar Wilde died on November 30, 1900. At the time of his death, he was just 46. An acclaimed Irish poet, playwright and the writer of the famed The Picture of Dorian Gray, Wilde was known for his outspokenness and flamboyant lifestyle. Fluent in French and German, his French play Salome and his final letter in French De Profundis are stellar examples of his style outside the English language.

The poet and author, who was married to Constance Lloyd, had a torrid relationship with Lord Alfred Douglas for which, Douglas' father, the Marquess of Queensberry had him prosecuted for criminal libel. He had to serve two years in prison. On being released from prison, he left immediately for France, never to return to Ireland or Britain.

On his death anniversary, here are quotes by Oscar Wilde on love, life and existence one must read:

“Be yourself; everyone else is already taken.”

“Always forgive your enemies; nothing annoys them so much.”

“To live is the rarest thing in the world. Most people exist, that is all.”

“We are all in the gutter, but some of us are looking at the stars.”

“The books that the world calls immoral are books that show the world its own shame.”

“The truth is rarely pure and never simple.”

“Yes: I am a dreamer. For a dreamer is one who can only find his way by moonlight, and his punishment is that he sees the dawn before the rest of the world.”

"Art is individualism, and individualism is a disturbing and disintegrating force."

"The only difference between the saint and the sinner is that every saint has a past, and every sinner has a future."

“You don't love someone for their looks, or their clothes, or for their fancy car, but because they sing a song only you can hear.”

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.