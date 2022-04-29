Oscar Winners Live Longer and Stay Healthy, Claims New Study

Scientists in Canada have claimed that Oscar Awards, the most prestigious award in the entertainment industry, can lead to higher life expectancy. Scientists at the University of Toronto have recently conducted research to understand the link between Oscar winners and longevity. In the study, Canadian scientists analyzed the lives of 2,111 actors and actresses, who were nominated for Oscars between 1929 and 2020, according to a report published by TV9 Hindi.

Out of 2,111 artists that were studied as of July 1, 2020, a total of 1,122 of them had died. The average age of an Oscar-winning artist has been calculated as 81.3 years, whereas, the average age of the nominees for the award was 76.4 years, meanwhile, the average age of artists who could not even get a nomination was 76.2 years.

All of this research has raised many questions on the life expectancy of Oscar winners. Research has shown that artists who have won Oscars are associated with success and longevity.

According to one theory, the pressure on Oscar-winning artists to maintain their social status automatically increases. So, they eat on time, exercise, get enough sleep and stay away from drugs. Simply put, they live an ideal life. So, this might be the secret to the longevity of Oscar-winning artists.

Various theories have been put forward, but the only thing that has come to light is that the Oscar-winning artists live longer.

