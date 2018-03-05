Oscars 2018: Drama in Red and Neutrals on the Red Carpet

Looks in neutrals, reds and purples brought the drama Sunday on the Oscars carpet at Hollywood’s biggest fashion show.Salma Hayek looked like exotic royalty in a custom Gucci gown in lilac. It was heavily jeweled and had a busy, ruffled tiered skirt. Rita Moreno, meanwhile, honored Academy Awards history by donning the same gown (with a bold patterned full skirt) she wore in 1962, when she won an Oscar for “West Side Story.”Salma Hayek looks exotic royalty in a heavily jeweled, light purple gown at the 90th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 4, 2018. (Image: AP)Moreno says she hopes he was watching and "gets to see this extraordinary dress again." (Image: AP)“It’s been hanging in my closet this whole time,” Moreno told The Associated Press.Among the walkers in Los Angeles were a few recently returned Olympians, including skier Lindsey Vonn in a fringed black gown and diamond choker with statement red stones. Figure skaters Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu walked together. He wore belt-leather straps that crossed his chest and she chose a sheer, long-sleeve gown in soft blue.Allison Williams of “Get Out” went for neutral. So did Gina Rodriguez in a nude sheath with silver embellishment, a plunging neckline and full princess skirt, courtesy of Zuhair Murad.(Photo: Allison Williams at Oscars 2018/ Reuters)Gina Rodriguez walks the red carpet at the 90th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 4, 2018. (Image: AP)Among those in red was Allison Janney of “I, Tonya,” in long sleeves that fell to the ground. Sofia Carson wore a red cape gown with 26.10 carats of diamonds in her Chopard choker. Meryl Streep also wore red, a deep plunge at the neck. Last year’s best actress Emma Stone chose skinny trousers and a pink-belted, red tuxedo jacket.(Photo: Allison Janney at Oscars 2018/ Reuters)The purple peeps also included presenter Ashley Judd, who went strapless in a dark shade by Badgley Mischka, accompanied by diamond strands.There was an abundance of white, including fitted looks worn by Margot Robbie, Jane Fonda, Laura Dern (in Calvin Klein) and Mary J. Blige. One actress, Taraji P. Henson, was all leg in ethereal black with a high slit.Margot Robbie walks the red carpet at the 90th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 4, 2018. (Image: AP)Laura Dern attends the 90th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 4, 2018. (Image: AP)Jane Fonda arrives for the 90th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 4, 2018. (Image: AP)Janet Mock attends the 90th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 4, 2018. (Image: AP)Among the standout guys: “Get Out” writer-director Jordan Peele, in a creamy white tuxedo jacket, and Chadwick Boseman, who honored his kingly T’Challa character in “Black Panther” with a long embellished coat.Boseman’s co-star, Lupita Nyong’o, repped Wakanda in royal, one-sleeved gold with a studded sash element that had black detailing.One of the evening’s brightest pops of color came on Viola Davis in electric pink from the Michael Kors Collection, hoops in her ears and a clutch to match. “Lady Bird” star Saoirse Ronan wore soft pink from Calvin Klein, while Greta Gerwig, who wrote and directed the coming of age film, offered another bright pop — hers in marigold yellow.In beauty, a side-part trend took hold, both in updos and loose.