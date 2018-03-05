Oscars 2018: Beachy Waves Made Star's Hair Game Strong at the Red Carpet

Among all the hairdos that appear on the Oscar red carpet — from polished chignons to an elegant crown braid — there's one particular style that's sophisticated enough for the step and repeat yet still laid back for an everyday look: beach waves. It's clearly a favorite 'do among the stars; Oscars Red Carpet saw a number of A-list actresses stepping out with soft curls. Check out the waves that left our heart aflutter:1) How gorgeous did Salma Hayek look at the red carpet in this exotic shimmery gown? We're obsessed with her wavy locks, worthy of a post-beach 'do.2) Jennifer Garner wears a Versace dress and posed a relaxed take on the tousled look!3) Wendi McLendon Covey shows you can still have beach waves but look totally polished.4) Will Jennifer Lawrence ever stop being our ultimate girl crush? Not with these waves.5) Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez has been winning with her beauty looks lately. We're obsessed with her tousled, textured mid-length bob.6) Greta Gerwig in a Rodarte dress proves beach hair isn't just for longer tresses with this sultry, fresh look!7) Allison Williams rocks some ultra-subtle tousled waves, which makes for surfer girl chic!8)Margot Robbie's tousles are sheer perfection in this Chanel white gown. Beachy but not messy - it's a low-key but glossy look.According to you, who nailed the look to perfection?