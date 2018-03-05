Oscars 2018: Hollywood Legend Rita Moreno Re-Wore Her 1962 Dress and Slayed it at the Red Carpet

Well if you thought repeating outfits wasn't cool, you need to think twice.At the 90th Academy Awards, legendary actress Rita Moreno showed us how one could repeat an outfit that is almost over 50 years old and still manage to slay at the red carpet.One of the only 12 people in history to have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony, veteran actress Rita Moreno raised the fashion quotient and stunned at the Oscars 2018 red carpet when she turned up in the exact same attire that she wore to accept her Best Supporting Actress Oscar award in 1962 for West Side Story.At the Oscars red carpet, during an interview, while mentioning that the dress had been hanging in her closet for years, Moreno explained that the dress, designed by Jose Moreno, was made out of an obi, a sash normally used as a part of traditional Japanese kimonos.Moreno's iconic appearance earned her praises from fans and fashion police alike. And while the outfit remained the exact same, a major modification was done to the neckline, turning it into a strapless gown, giving the ensemble a more contemporary appeal.The veteran star completed her look with a black headband, black velvet kid gloves and statement jewelry.Take a look.Hollywood actress repeated her Oscars' 1962 gown at the 90th Academy Awards. She said it was time for her gown from the 1962 Oscars to make a comeback, so she decided to wear it for Oscars 2018 while walking the red carpet. (Image: Reuters)Moreno says she hopes he was watching and "gets to see this extraordinary dress again." (Image: AP)Rita even remembered the dressmaker's name: Jose Moreno. (Image: AP)