Oscars 2018: Emma Stone, Jennifer Lawrence And Other Stars Who Ruled The Red Carpet

The 90th Academy Awards was as usual a starry affair with the greats of Hollywood turning up at the red carpet in the best of attires. Each celebrity put their best fashion foot forward and upped the glamour and style quotient at the ever so glamorous Oscars.Everyone from Salma Hayek in a tiered lavender sequined Gucci outfit to Jane Fonda in a white Balmain ensemble, looked stunning, graceful and glam at the red carpet.Salma Hayek looks exotic royalty in a heavily jeweled, light purple gown at the 90th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 4, 2018. (Image: AP)Jane Fonda arrives for the 90th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 4, 2018. (Image: AP)While Margot Robbie sparkled in a white custom-made Chanel gown, Laura Dern too looked nothing less than a diva in a white gown.Laura Dern attends the 90th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 4, 2018. (Image: AP)In an iconic red carpet appearance, Hollywood legend Rita Moreno raised the bar at the Oscars 2018 red carpet as she showed up in a recycled black gown, the same one that she had sported at the 1962 Oscars, where she had won Best Supporting Actress for her role as Anita in West Side Story.While the outfit remained the same, some changes were made to it to make it more relevant and appealing for recent times. A major modification was done to the neckline, turning it into a strapless gown which she teamed with black velvet gloves.Rita Moreno arrives for the 90th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 4, 2018. (Image: AP)Veteran actress Meryl Streep turned up in a scarlet Christian Dior gown with plunging neckline at 90th Academy Awards.(Photo: Veteran actress Meryl Streep at OScars 2018/ Reuters)Actress Helen Mirren turned heads in a Reem Acra gown and completed her look with statement necklace.Helen Mirren arrives for the 90th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 4, 2018. (Image: AP)While actress Emma Stone stood out in a pant-suit combination, Jennifer Lawrence stunned in a strapless shimmery gown at the Oscars red carpet.(Photo: Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence at Oscars 2018 red carpet/ Reuters)Here are other stars who stayed at the Oscars red carpet. Take a look.Chadwick Boseman smiles as he arrives for the 90th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 4, 2018. (Image: AP)Taraji P. Henson arrives for the 90th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 4, 2018. (Image: AP)Gina Rodriguez walks the red carpet at the 90th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 4, 2018. (Image: AP)Nicole Kidmanarrives for the 90th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 4, 2018. (Image: AP)(Photo: Allison Williams at Oscars 2018/ Reuters)Janet Mock attends the 90th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 4, 2018. (Image: AP)Mira Sorvino arrives for the 90th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 4, 2018. (Image: AP)