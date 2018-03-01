English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Oscars 2018: The Beauty Treats That Will Be Gifted To This Year's Academy Award Nominees
Animal rights organization PETA revealed this week that it will be popping a cruelty-free "Red Carpet-Ready Bath Bomb" into this year's "Everyone Wins" nominee gift bags, which are handed out to the stars by marketing company Distinctive Assets and are not affiliated with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
The road to Oscars glory is paved with... beauty freebies, apparently. As Hollywood ramps up for the 90th Academy Awards on March 4, we take a look at some of the beauty treats this year's lucky nominees will be gifted with.
Bath bombs
Animal rights organization PETA revealed this week that it will be popping a cruelty-free "Red Carpet-Ready Bath Bomb" into this year's "Everyone Wins" nominee gift bags, which are handed out to the stars by marketing company Distinctive Assets and are not affiliated with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. When dissolved, each bath bomb will reveal a different animal-friendly fact about a previous Oscar winner or nominee, with examples including: "What is the bane of Tom Hardy's existence? People who buy dogs instead of adopting them."
Color-changing lipstick
It doesn't get more A-list than bespoke lipstick shades, which explains why New Mexico startup Blush & Whimsy will be offering this year's Oscar nominees for "Best Actor," "Best Actress," "Best Supporting Actor," "Best Supporting Actress" and "Best Director" a series of its signature color-changing lipsticks. The lipsticks' hues depend on the temperature and pH of the wearer's lips, resulting in a unique shade of pink for each user, and also contain a real flower. The brand is partnered with SourceAmerica, a national nonprofit leader in creating employment opportunities and choices for people with disabilities.
Mask and cleanser
The "Everyone Wins" bags will also contain a luxury mask and cleanser combination from vegan skincare brand Paiva. Dubbed "Aloe, Gorgeous" the cleanser contains activated charcoal and aloe, and promises to stimulate collagen production, lower inflammation and boost circulation.
