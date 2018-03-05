Oscars 2018: Tiffany Haddish Dons Traditional Eritrean Outfit in Memory of Late Father

American comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish, who shot to fame with the success of last year's Girls Trip, made sure that she turned her Academy Awards' red carpet appearance into something more iconic and symbolic than just a flawless and beautiful attire.Tiffany's dress at the Oscars red carpet had a deeper meaning and a lot of emotional value to it. It had a solemn significance. The 38-year-old's traditional African gown -- Eritrean Zuria -- was a tribute to her late father Tsehaye Haddish and a nod to nod to her Eritrean background and heritage.At the Oscars red carpet, Haddish revealed that the traditional attire was a nod to her Eritrean culture and heritage, where her late father was from. She recalled him telling her, "‘One day you're going to end up at the Oscars and when you go, you have to honor your people.' So I'm wearing an Eritrean, authentic princess dress. And I'm PROUD of it."(Photo: Tiffany Haddish at Oscars 2018/ Reuters)What a lovely way to pay her tribute, isn't it?