English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Oscars 2018: Tiffany Haddish Dons Traditional Eritrean Outfit in Memory of Late Father
Tiffany Haddish's dress at the Oscars 2018 red carpet had a deeper meaning and a lot of emotional value to it. It had a solemn significance.
(Photo: Tiffany Haddish at Oscars 2018/ Reuters)
American comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish, who shot to fame with the success of last year's Girls Trip, made sure that she turned her Academy Awards' red carpet appearance into something more iconic and symbolic than just a flawless and beautiful attire.
Tiffany's dress at the Oscars red carpet had a deeper meaning and a lot of emotional value to it. It had a solemn significance. The 38-year-old's traditional African gown -- Eritrean Zuria -- was a tribute to her late father Tsehaye Haddish and a nod to nod to her Eritrean background and heritage.
At the Oscars red carpet, Haddish revealed that the traditional attire was a nod to her Eritrean culture and heritage, where her late father was from. She recalled him telling her, "‘One day you're going to end up at the Oscars and when you go, you have to honor your people.' So I'm wearing an Eritrean, authentic princess dress. And I'm PROUD of it."
(Photo: Tiffany Haddish at Oscars 2018/ Reuters)
What a lovely way to pay her tribute, isn't it?
Also Watch
Tiffany's dress at the Oscars red carpet had a deeper meaning and a lot of emotional value to it. It had a solemn significance. The 38-year-old's traditional African gown -- Eritrean Zuria -- was a tribute to her late father Tsehaye Haddish and a nod to nod to her Eritrean background and heritage.
At the Oscars red carpet, Haddish revealed that the traditional attire was a nod to her Eritrean culture and heritage, where her late father was from. She recalled him telling her, "‘One day you're going to end up at the Oscars and when you go, you have to honor your people.' So I'm wearing an Eritrean, authentic princess dress. And I'm PROUD of it."
(Photo: Tiffany Haddish at Oscars 2018/ Reuters)
What a lovely way to pay her tribute, isn't it?
Also Watch
| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
- Sridevi Death : Meet the Man Who Helped Send Back Sridevi's Body to India
- Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Look at MWC 2018
- Watch Now: Exclusive Interview With Jimmy Shergill, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda #NotSoSerious
- LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Oscars 2018: Ali Fazal's 'Victoria & Abdul' Loses to 'Darkest Hour', 'Phantom Thread'
- Tata 45X Premium Hatchback Unseen Image Gallery – Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20 Rival
- Jaydev Unadkat Eyes ODI Berth With Good Showing in Sri Lanka
- Neeraj Chopra, Tejaswin Shankar to Lead Strong Field in Fed Cup
- Shubhankar Finishes Tied 9th at Mexico Golf Championship; Phil Mickelson Wins