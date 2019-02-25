Oscars 2019: Billy Porter Slays the Most Dramatic Tuxedo Dress & Twitter Can't Keep Calm

#BillyPorter has just won the Oscars. If Joan Rivers was still alive she would have unplugged her mic and gone to the bar. https://t.co/F8a1jgo31F — Perla (@pxcaballero) February 24, 2019

DO U ALL COMPREHEND HOW GOOD THIS MAN LOOKS? APPRECIATE. #BillyPorter pic.twitter.com/A7umeDYoO9 — (@cozycherub) February 24, 2019

honestly i wouldn't bother talking about anyone else's outfit because NOTHING will beat this masterpiece #Oscars #BillyPorter pic.twitter.com/nHeGrBICLV — ash 273 days (@gaywitchbiitch) February 25, 2019

Billy Porter arrived at the Oscars 2019 Red Carpet and left so many gasping for air as swept the red carpet with his voluminous tuxedo gown and we ought to admit that Porter deserved the golden trophy for his outfit alone.Styled by Sam Ratelle, the Pose actor stunned in a Christian Siriano's masterpiece which featured silk lapels, a black bow tie and a ball skirt. To add a little bling to his outfit, he accessorised the look with jewelry by Oscar Heyman and Bros.In an interview with Vogue, Billy spoke about his sartorial choice and said, "[At the first fitting in the gown,] I felt alive. I felt free. And open, and radiant. And beautiful! Which has not always been the case for me."This is not the first time Porter flaunted something so jaw dropping, we are talking about his embellished suit and fuchsia-lined cape at the Golden Globe Awards.Christian Siriano, the designer, reacted to his appearance and took to her Instagram and Twitter handle, too.Having said that, we can't get enough of Billy Porter's look at the Oscar Red Carpet and his fans did not shy away from expressing how much they loved his experimental look. Here are some overwhelming reactions from the internet.He also seemed to have paid tribute to a ballroom icon, Hector Xtravaganza of the House of Xtravaganaza.