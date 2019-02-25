Oscars 2019: Billy Porter Slays the Most Dramatic Tuxedo Dress & Twitter Can't Keep Calm
Oscars 2019: Billy Porter stole the show as he stunned in a tuxedo dress designed by Christian Siriano. Scroll down to read what Twitter had to say.
Billy Porter at Oscars 2019 Red Carpet in Christian Siriano's Tuxedo Dress.
Styled by Sam Ratelle, the Pose actor stunned in a Christian Siriano's masterpiece which featured silk lapels, a black bow tie and a ball skirt. To add a little bling to his outfit, he accessorised the look with jewelry by Oscar Heyman and Bros.
In an interview with Vogue, Billy spoke about his sartorial choice and said, "[At the first fitting in the gown,] I felt alive. I felt free. And open, and radiant. And beautiful! Which has not always been the case for me."
This is not the first time Porter flaunted something so jaw dropping, we are talking about his embellished suit and fuchsia-lined cape at the Golden Globe Awards.
Christian Siriano, the designer, reacted to his appearance and took to her Instagram and Twitter handle, too.
Having said that, we can't get enough of Billy Porter's look at the Oscar Red Carpet and his fans did not shy away from expressing how much they loved his experimental look. Here are some overwhelming reactions from the internet.
Shutting the carpet down In a Siriano velvet tuxedo gown! #billyporter at the #oscars @theebillyporter pic.twitter.com/7PaSPJkRi2— Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) February 24, 2019
This is breathtaking. #billyporter https://t.co/dNG35HitbU— FrancesGrace (@lorrainebaldwin) February 24, 2019
#BillyPorter has just won the Oscars. If Joan Rivers was still alive she would have unplugged her mic and gone to the bar. https://t.co/F8a1jgo31F— Perla (@pxcaballero) February 24, 2019
DO U ALL COMPREHEND HOW GOOD THIS MAN LOOKS? APPRECIATE. #BillyPorter pic.twitter.com/A7umeDYoO9— (@cozycherub) February 24, 2019
honestly i wouldn't bother talking about anyone else's outfit because NOTHING will beat this masterpiece #Oscars #BillyPorter pic.twitter.com/nHeGrBICLV— ash 273 days (@gaywitchbiitch) February 25, 2019
He also seemed to have paid tribute to a ballroom icon, Hector Xtravaganza of the House of Xtravaganaza.
View this post on Instagram
With love... POSE star Billy Porter channels ballroom icon Hector Xtravaganza on the Academy Awards red carpet #houseofxtravaganza #xtravaganzapower #xtravaganza #ballroomscene #vogueball #lgbthistory #hectorxtravaganza #stillmoist #billyporter #posefx #academyawards #redcarpet @grandfatherhectorxtravaganza @theebillyporter
