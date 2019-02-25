English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Oscars 2019: Jason Mamoa, Pharrell Williams & Tessa Thompson Honour Late Karl Lagerfeld
Oscars 2019: Stars like Jason Mamoa, Pharrell Williams and Tessa Thompson paid tribute to the late Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld.
Teesa Thompson, Jason Mamoa, Lisa Bonnet and Pharrell Williams at the Oscars 2019.
Loading...
Even though the late fashion meister, Karl Lagerfeld was not present at the Oscars 2019 Red Carpet his legacy continued to live on.
Stars like Jason Mamoa, Pharrell Williams, Tessa Thompson and Billy Porter paid tribute to the Chanel's late designer following his death in Paris.
Jason Mamoa, who was among the award presenters for the night arrived in a blush pink tuxedo which was personally designed by the late ace designer. Lisa Bonnet, his wife also wore a custom-made design by the Karl and called it an "honor" to wear one of his last haute couture pieces for the Oscars.
Dressed in camo shorts suit teamed with a Chanel nameplate to add a street style touch to the ensemble, singer Pharrell Williams proved that he will always remain a Chanel loyalist.
On the other hand, Teesa Thompson who came forward to present the Oscars for the best score flaunted a black silk dress from the Spring/Summer 2019 haute couture. This Chanel dress featured gold beads which took 225 hours of work.
Her stylists Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald took to their Instagram handle and wrote, "Thank you for your legacy #karllagerfeld"
Even Billy Porter subtly paid homage with a diamond brooch teamed with his dramatic tuxedo dress designed by Christian Siriano.
Karl Lagerfeld, Chanel's creative director and one of the most sought after designers in the world died at the age of 85. Earlier in January, Karl missed Chanel's Haute Couture spring/summer 2019 show in Paris which raised speculations about his health.
Stars like Jason Mamoa, Pharrell Williams, Tessa Thompson and Billy Porter paid tribute to the Chanel's late designer following his death in Paris.
Jason Mamoa, who was among the award presenters for the night arrived in a blush pink tuxedo which was personally designed by the late ace designer. Lisa Bonnet, his wife also wore a custom-made design by the Karl and called it an "honor" to wear one of his last haute couture pieces for the Oscars.
Lisa Bonet reveals that the late Karl Lagerfeld personally designed Jason Momoa's #Oscars tux pic.twitter.com/lfNGoogRR9— MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) February 25, 2019
Dressed in camo shorts suit teamed with a Chanel nameplate to add a street style touch to the ensemble, singer Pharrell Williams proved that he will always remain a Chanel loyalist.
On the other hand, Teesa Thompson who came forward to present the Oscars for the best score flaunted a black silk dress from the Spring/Summer 2019 haute couture. This Chanel dress featured gold beads which took 225 hours of work.
Her stylists Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald took to their Instagram handle and wrote, "Thank you for your legacy #karllagerfeld"
Even Billy Porter subtly paid homage with a diamond brooch teamed with his dramatic tuxedo dress designed by Christian Siriano.
Karl Lagerfeld, Chanel's creative director and one of the most sought after designers in the world died at the age of 85. Earlier in January, Karl missed Chanel's Haute Couture spring/summer 2019 show in Paris which raised speculations about his health.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Oscars 2019: Regina King's Best Supporting Actress Win Puts Her in Very Cool Company
- Oscars 2019: Rami Malek Wins Best Actor for Bohemian Rhapsody
- Oscars 2019: Complete List of Winners
- Kohli Shushes Vizag Crowd for Chanting During Two-minute Silence
- Intel Says Their 5G Modems For Phones Won't be Available Until 2020, Which Could Hurt The Apple iPhone 2019 Line-up
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results