Oscars 2019: Jason Mamoa, Pharrell Williams & Tessa Thompson Honour Late Karl Lagerfeld

Even though the late fashion meister, Karl Lagerfeld was not present at the Oscars 2019 Red Carpet his legacy continued to live on.Stars like Jason Mamoa, Pharrell Williams, Tessa Thompson and Billy Porter paid tribute to the Chanel's late designer following his death in Paris.Jason Mamoa, who was among the award presenters for the night arrived in a blush pink tuxedo which was personally designed by the late ace designer. Lisa Bonnet, his wife also wore a custom-made design by the Karl and called it an "honor" to wear one of his last haute couture pieces for the Oscars.Dressed in camo shorts suit teamed with a Chanel nameplate to add a street style touch to the ensemble, singer Pharrell Williams proved that he will always remain a Chanel loyalist.On the other hand, Teesa Thompson who came forward to present the Oscars for the best score flaunted a black silk dress from the Spring/Summer 2019 haute couture. This Chanel dress featured gold beads which took 225 hours of work.Her stylists Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald took to their Instagram handle and wrote, "Thank you for your legacy #karllagerfeld"Even Billy Porter subtly paid homage with a diamond brooch teamed with his dramatic tuxedo dress designed by Christian Siriano.Karl Lagerfeld, Chanel's creative director and one of the most sought after designers in the world died at the age of 85. Earlier in January, Karl missed Chanel's Haute Couture spring/summer 2019 show in Paris which raised speculations about his health.