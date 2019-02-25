English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Oscars 2019 Red Carpet: Lady Gaga, Billy Porter, Regina King Make Heads Turn in Incredible Outfits
From Lady Gaga to Jason Mamoa, Billy Porter to Regina King, scroll down to witness the most stunning array of looks on the 91st Oscars red carpet ceremony.
Oscars 2019 Red Carpet
The much awaited 2019 Oscars red carpet has rolled out and the Crème de la crème of Hollywood have graced it with their best foot forward.
The Oscars red carpet or should we call it Hollywood's fashion Olympics, is the biggest red carpet night of the year as the fashion industry, global audience and the troll army wait with bated breath for the celebrities to arrive.
Yes, everybody loves playing jury for who's outfit nailed it and who failed it at the 91st Academy Awards.
The red carpet has witnessed some unforgettable, iconic style statements like Gwyneth Paltrow's dramatic pink gown, Celione Dion's classic white suit, Angelina Jolie's black Versace dress which can never be emulated ever again.
With celebrities like Gemma Chan, Helen Mirren, Linda Cardellini, Angela Bassett, Sarah Paulson and Marie Kondo who flaunted their striking pink gowns. Lady Gaga made heads turn in her black Alexander McQueen gown inspired by Breakfast at Tiffany and Melissa McCarthy looked powerful in a trouser suit with a cape.
Chris Evans, David Oyelowo, Jason Mamoa, Allen Leech ditched the black tux for their velvet suits on the other hand Billy Porter clearly stole the show in a tux-gown hybrid and swept the social media immediately after his appearance.
This year we unveil the best silhouettes and suits that dazzle at the star-studded night.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
