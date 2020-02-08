Oscars 2020: Here's a List of Performers at the Awards Night

The 92nd Academy Awards is around the corner and will be given on February 10 to artists and technicians for their merits in the film industry. Buzz surrounding the Oscars is immense with special attention to Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Music Score, among others.

The official Twitter handle of the Academy Awards has released the list of the performers for the night.

Broadcast on ABC, the Oscars will feature star-studded performances by several Original Music Song nominees.

Billie Eilish, who swooped in five Grammy awards, was announced to have a special performance for the Oscars 2020.

Are you ready? @billieeilish will take to the #Oscars stage for a special performance! Watch live on @ABC. pic.twitter.com/CsNmjDD2Bi — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 29, 2020

She created the record of winning all four of the major categories—Best New Artist, Best Album, Record and Song of the Year—after Christopher Cross did in 1981.

Janelle Monáe will be giving a special performance on the big stage, the Academy announced via Twitter.

Another reason to tune in! @JanelleMonae will be giving a special performance at the #Oscars. Watch live on @ABCNetwork. pic.twitter.com/okCYRYvt02 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 4, 2020

Other than her, Cynthia Erivo will perform on her Oscar-nominated song from the movie Harriet, ‘Stand Up’. She is also an ‘ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE’ nominee.

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from Rocketman has been nominated in the best song category. Oscar-winner Elton John will be gracing the stage with the song on Monday.

Elton will be performing at the #Oscars with '(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again' from #Rocketman, which is nominated for Best Original Song! 🚀✨ Watch live on Sunday, February 9th! pic.twitter.com/SfPmoAt98O — Elton John (@eltonofficial) January 29, 2020

Chrissy Metz has been nominated for ‘I'm Standing With You’ from Breakthrough, she tweeted confirming she would be performing at the Oscars.

When I tell you I don’t know what to say, I mean it! 😳😱😍Honored and elated to sing warren_diane ‘s beautiful and timely song at the 92nd Oscars! See you all Sunday, February 9th! ❤️theacademy… https://t.co/OwHw84Xfjq — Chrissy Metz (@ChrissyMetz) January 24, 2020

So did Idina Menzel, who will be performing ‘Into the Unknown’ from Frozen II.

When I was a little girl I dreamed of moments like these. Who is brave enough to introduce me? #Oscars https://t.co/8gPzH7LA3A — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) January 24, 2020

Randy Newman is a 4-time Oscar winner with 22 nominations. He will perform ‘I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away’ from Toy Story 4 at the 92nd Oscars event.

