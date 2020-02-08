Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Oscars 2020: Here's a List of Performers at the Awards Night

Billie Eilish, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz, Elton John and others will be gracing the Oscars stage with a special performance each for the awards night.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 8, 2020, 10:18 AM IST
Oscars 2020: Here's a List of Performers at the Awards Night
Image: Reuters pictures

The 92nd Academy Awards is around the corner and will be given on February 10 to artists and technicians for their merits in the film industry. Buzz surrounding the Oscars is immense with special attention to Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Music Score, among others.

The official Twitter handle of the Academy Awards has released the list of the performers for the night.

Broadcast on ABC, the Oscars will feature star-studded performances by several Original Music Song nominees.

Billie Eilish, who swooped in five Grammy awards, was announced to have a special performance for the Oscars 2020.

She created the record of winning all four of the major categories—Best New Artist, Best Album, Record and Song of the Year—after Christopher Cross did in 1981.

Janelle Monáe will be giving a special performance on the big stage, the Academy announced via Twitter.

Other than her, Cynthia Erivo will perform on her Oscar-nominated song from the movie Harriet, ‘Stand Up’. She is also an ‘ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE’ nominee.

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from Rocketman has been nominated in the best song category. Oscar-winner Elton John will be gracing the stage with the song on Monday.

Chrissy Metz has been nominated for ‘I'm Standing With You’ from Breakthrough, she tweeted confirming she would be performing at the Oscars.

So did Idina Menzel, who will be performing ‘Into the Unknown’ from Frozen II.

Randy Newman is a 4-time Oscar winner with 22 nominations. He will perform ‘I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away’ from Toy Story 4 at the 92nd Oscars event.

